International Museum Day 2021: Theme and Significance

The world celebrates International Museum Day on May 18, every year. As the name suggests, it is a day dedicated to raising awareness on the importance of museums.

Theme of International Museum Day 2021:

This year’s theme for the momentous day has been decided to be “The Future of Museums: Recover and Reimagine”. With the objective to mitigate the challenges of the present situation (given the dire circumstances resulting out of the pandemic), the International Museum Day 2021 will emphasize on rethinking the museum of the future.

Professionals and other related individuals from the museum communities will be asked to share their ideas, new business models for cultural institutions, and discuss innovative solutions to address the environmental, and socio-economic risks.

Significance of International Museum Day:

Museums are considered as a heritage of humanity. The International Museum Day draws its significance from the idea that it is the museums that are crucial means to ensure “cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace” among individuals all across the world.

Museums are absolutely necessary as they help us trace the entire trajectory of a country’s journey from prehistoric to modern, contemporary times. It won’t be incorrect to say that museums are closest to what can be called time travel. After all, ‘A museum is a place where nothing was lost, just rediscovered’.

The inception of International Museum Day dates back to 1977, when the International Council of Museums (ICOM) started the observance.

International Council of Museums (ICOM) is the head organisation of the museums which is dedicated to promote, and safeguard natural, cultural heritage- both tangible and intangible; current and future. Established in 1946, it is a non-governmental organisation located in Paris, France.

There are 31 International Committees working under ICOM to fulfil the objective. They battle illicit trafficking and ensure that ample advanced researches are being conducted in different fields to benefit the museums.

So, in the light of spreading awareness about museums’ role in the society’s development, International Museum Day witnesses various events, fun activities to facilitate the objective.

Every year, the event gains amazing momentum. In 2016 there were 35000 from 145 countries who participated in International Museum Day celebrations. This year International Museum Day is going to commemorate its 44th year.

