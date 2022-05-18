International Museum Day 2022: All You Need to Know and Celebrations in India

INTERNATIONAL MUSEUM DAY 2022: Museums hold so much information about history, science and culture. The vast variety of museums give us an insight of not only what could be but also of what has been. Observed on May 18 annually, the International Museum Day was declared in 1977 by the International Council of Museum (ICOM). The day is celebrated by taking part in activities based on the theme decided by the ICOM every year. The theme for this year is “The Power of Museums”.

ALSO READ: Must-Visit Indian Railways’ Museums With 169 Years of Heritage on Display

The International Council Of Museums says, “Museums have the power to transform the world around us. As incomparable places of discovery, they teach us about our past and open our minds to new ideas — two essential steps in building a better future.” Museums not only get us more interested in things we already know but also tell us so much about things we might have never heard of. One of the best places to expand knowledge, museums are an important part of human heritage.

National Museum in Delhi, Louvre Museum in Paris, The British Museum in London and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York are some of the famous museums in the world.

According to the ICOM website, more than 37,000 museums in around 158 countries celebrated International Museum Day last year.

In 2022, the ICOM wants to look at the museums through “three lenses” that would talk about the potential museums hold to “bring about positive change in communities”. The three lenses are: The Power of Achieving Sustainability, The Power of Community Building Through Education and The Power of Innovating on Digitalisation and Accessibility.

Celebrations in India

In India, the National Museum in Delhi has planned several activities to celebrate the occasion. Teachers’ training workshop in collaboration with various organisations is scheduled for May 18. Moreover, a meet of museum educators from central and state government museums is also planned for the day.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.