International Museum Day 2022: Must-Visit Indian Railways’ Museums With 169 Years of Heritage on Display

INTERNATIONAL MUSEUM DAY 2022: Indian Railways completed 169 years of service to the nation last month. India’s first passenger train ran on April 16, 1853, from Bori Bunder to Thane covering a distance of 34-km. One of the most preferred modes of transport for the people of India, the national transporter is not just a rail network, but a journey of memories, stories, and unforgettable moments. Railways’ rich heritage is well-reserved in various museums across the country.

On International Museum Day today, here’s a look at some of the museums that you must visit to witness the 169 years of heritage of Indian Railways.

THE NATIONAL RAIL MUSEUM, DELHI

Over 5 lakh people visit the National Rail Museum in Delhi every year. It has a replica of railway yard with an outdoor gallery showcasing diesel, steam and electric locomotives. On display is also wagons, armoured trains, royal saloons and rail cars.

An interactive displays in the indoor gallery also showcases the stories related to early modes of transportation. Visitors can also enjoy the train/engine simulator rides.

MYSURU RAIL MUSEUM

After Delhi, the second railway museum established in India was in Mysuru. Established in 1976, the museum houses Austin rail motor car, steam engine, royal coaches used by Maharaja of Mysuru, signaling systems, paintings and other artifacts related to railways. It has has a battery-operated toy train.

CHENNAI RAIL MUSEUM

Inaugurated in 2002, the Chennai Rail Museum has a collection of train engines from pre-independence era to the present upgraded engines in use. Along with vintage coaches, the museum has a dedicated art gallery displaying rail artwork. For visitors, the museum also has a toy train. A micro steam engine and an 1921-made office-cum-home on rails are the attractions.

NARROW GAUGE RAIL MUSEUM, NAGPUR

A must-visit place on your next trip to the Orange City Nagpur is the Narrow Gauge Rail Museum. On display is a beautiful 1916 Bagnall make steam locomotive, some beautiful paintings showcasing the Indian Railways’ journey and the star attraction is a toy train that takes the periphery of the museum area.

RAIL MUSEUM, GORAKHPUR

Opened in 2007, the main attraction of the museum is the 1874 built Lord Lawrence Steam Engine. A gallery depicting clicks, furniture, library and uniforms worn by the railway staff from past to present. It also has an array of vintage engines, equipment and rare documents.

DIGITAL MUSEUMS

Indian Railways also plans to set-up ‘Digital Museums’ at 22 oldest and most prominent stations across the country. Of the 22, 11 will come up in Uttar Pradesh. A dry-test of the concept was done earlier in the year at Jaipur, Katihar, and Agra Cantonment and Erode railway stations. It was announced in Parliament by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier this year.

WATCH THE RICH HERITAGE OF INDIAN RAILWAYS HERE

Indian Railways tweeted videos giving “a glimpse into the interior galleries, displaying exclusive photographs and railway artefacts at various rail museums across the country,” and “the beautiful and vibrant gardens of the rail museums across India.” Check them below:

A glimpse into the interior galleries, displaying exclusive photographs and railway artefacts at various rail museums across the country. #IMD2022 #RailMuseum pic.twitter.com/ao784YbC0x — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 16, 2022

Catch sight of the beautiful and vibrant gardens of the rail museums across India. #RailMuseum #IMD2022 pic.twitter.com/9Wexib8DaC — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 15, 2022

International Museum Day is celebrated every year on May 18.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.