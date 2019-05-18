International Museum Day: 5 Rules You Should Follow Inside a Museum

May 18 is celebrated as International Museum Day every year. The celebration first started in 1977, when the International Council of Museums organised International Museum Day to represent a unique moment for the international museum community.Each year, more and more museums participate in International Museum Day with around 37,000 museums being the part of the celebration last year.International Museum Day is celebrated with an objective to raise awareness among people regarding the importance of museums.While the primary purpose of museums is to preserve art and cultural and historical artefacts, it usually ends up being a moral teacher to all the visitors, telling them what to do and what to avoid. While we all might have ‘wanderlust’ to visit museums, make sure you don’t embarrass yourself on your next visit a museum.1. Be quiet and make sure your children stay quiet too: No, seriously, it ruins the experience for everyone around you. Nothing spoils the museum visit than being interrupted by intrusive noises of children yelling, or someone going on and on about all the knowledge they have. The galleries and museums are not parks, they are meant to be quiet and peaceful.2. Do not use flash while clicking pictures: While most museums do not allow clicking pictures, but if you get a chance to click one then please make sure that your cellphone’s flash is off. This will not only save you from unnecessary stares but will also let people stroll around with a fear that you might click their picture too! Also, do not click pictures if the museum doesn’t allow you to. It is not something brave but sheer stupidity.3. Watch your steps and do not overcrowd: While you might be a great lover of museum artefacts and get completely lost while walking around the museum, you should be careful of the markings and the lines. Do not cross a line or break a vase while being lost in the surroundings. Also, if you love some pieces too much, take a picture or visit it when it’s less crowded. Do not stand at one place for hours, creating an unnecessary crowd.4. Do not touch anything: You don’t have to touch things to know how valuable they are. While you might have the curiosity to touch everything, you should better avoid it in a museum. There are chains made for a purpose, and it’s to save those valuables from the touchy people. Make sure you don’t pretend as if the celebs are your best friends, putting a hand over their shoulder while clicking a picture with them.5. Do not eat or drink: If you feel hungry or thirsty while visiting a museum, either wait till your round gets over or leave the hall to eat or drink, but try to avoid doing these activities while in a museum. Most importantly, take good care of your children as they might not be able to control their hunger or thirst.While these should be the major things you should keep in mind, please do not make any museum a place for your PDA. You should also avoid taking phone calls in a museum, but we guess that goes without saying.Hopefully, you will have a better museum visit next time!