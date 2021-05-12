International Nurses Day 2021: Images, WhatsApp Messages, Greetings and Quotes to Wish the Frontline Healthcare Workers

Amidst COVID-19 pandemic, nurses are doing a selfless job. So on this day, make sure you take out time to thank these frontline healthcare workers. Here are some wishes that you can send to them on International Nurses Day 2021:

1. Happy Nurses Day to all the wonderful nurses of the world! The dedication you show towards your job is marvelous and praiseworthy.

2. Happy Nurses Day to all the nurses who take the front rows in the battles against epidemics like the true warriors! Our respect to you!

3. Happy Nurses Day to an amazing nurse! Thank you for sacrificing most of your weekends on the patients instead of going to movies!

4. Thanks for taking such good care of people in the most difficult days of their life. Thanks for your unconditional services and patience. International Nurses Day 2021

5. May all the care and kindness you give to others come back to warm your heart. Happy Nurses Day to you.

6. Your tender care, love, and understanding has made a difference in the lives of so many. Hope you have the same smiling day as you make for others. Nurses Day 2021

7. To the nurses who give so much of themselves to others every day. International Nurses Day 2021

8. Every nurse is an angel with a key for healthy community. Happy Nurses Day!

9. Greetings to you on International Nurses Day. Your care is truly exceptional. Thank You for doing all that you do.

International Nurses Day 2021 Quotes

A nurse will always give us hope, an angel with a stethoscope - Carrie Latet

Constant attention by a good nurse may be just as important as a major operation by a surgeon - Dag Hammarskjold, Diplomat

Caring is the essence of nursing - Jean Watson

God appoints our graces to be nurses to other men’s weaknesses - Henry Ward Beecher

Nurses dispense comfort, compassion, and caring without even a prescription - Val Saintsbury

