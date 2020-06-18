Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

International Picnic Day 2020: Quotes and WhatsApp Messages to Share with Loved Ones

Below are some lovely picnic day messages that you can share with your friends and loved ones.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 18, 2020, 11:34 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
International Picnic Day 2020: Quotes and WhatsApp Messages to Share with Loved Ones
Representative Image | People try to keep social distance as they enjoy a warm day during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Domino Park in Brooklyn, New York. (Reuters)

International Picnic Day is observed on June 18 in many countries. On this day, people go to designated picnic spots to celebrate the occasion with their loved ones. They take along food, games, speakers and floor mat for the outing.

But this year, the celebration will be different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People are advised to mark the day indoor with their families. Plan a mini picnic party on the terrace or at the backyard keeping social distancing in mind. Prepare lip-smacking snacks at home and make the day special for all.

So on the occasion of International Picnic Day 2020 as you can’t step out in the open and enjoy it with your friends, we are here to help you with some of the beautiful picnic day messages that you can send your friends.

-- Dinner and a movie, forget that, I’d rather have a picnic and a waterfall. Happy International Picnic Day 2020!

-- Tea to the English is really a picnic indoors Happy Picnic Day 2020!

-- "Among the Delights of Summer Were Picnics to the Woods. Picnic Day 2020

-- The only thing is quality of life; if you have a place where you can go and have a picnic with your family, it doesn’t matter if it’s a recession or not, you can include that in your quality of life. Happy Picnic Day!

-- A picnic is more than eating a meal, it is a pleasurable state of mind. International Picnic Day 2020!

-- A picnic is a state of mind and can be made anywhere. On this Picnic Day, let us all celebrate with our loved ones at home

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading