International Picnic Day 2020: Quotes and WhatsApp Messages to Share with Loved Ones

International Picnic Day is observed on June 18 in many countries. On this day, people go to designated picnic spots to celebrate the occasion with their loved ones. They take along food, games, speakers and floor mat for the outing.

But this year, the celebration will be different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People are advised to mark the day indoor with their families. Plan a mini picnic party on the terrace or at the backyard keeping social distancing in mind. Prepare lip-smacking snacks at home and make the day special for all.

So on the occasion of International Picnic Day 2020 as you can’t step out in the open and enjoy it with your friends, we are here to help you with some of the beautiful picnic day messages that you can send your friends.

-- Dinner and a movie, forget that, I’d rather have a picnic and a waterfall. Happy International Picnic Day 2020!

-- Tea to the English is really a picnic indoors Happy Picnic Day 2020!

-- "Among the Delights of Summer Were Picnics to the Woods. Picnic Day 2020

-- The only thing is quality of life; if you have a place where you can go and have a picnic with your family, it doesn’t matter if it’s a recession or not, you can include that in your quality of life. Happy Picnic Day!

-- A picnic is more than eating a meal, it is a pleasurable state of mind. International Picnic Day 2020!

-- A picnic is a state of mind and can be made anywhere. On this Picnic Day, let us all celebrate with our loved ones at home

