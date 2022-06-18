International Picnic Day 2022: History, Significance and Ways To Celebrate The Day

INTERNATIONAL PICNIC DAY 2022: International Picnic Day allows us to connect with nature and enjoy a summer day with close ones. This day not only offers us a wonderful chance to have a relaxing day but also gives us ample time to reconnect with our social circle. In addition to this, Picnic Day gives us a chance to take a break from the hustle and bustle of our everyday lives. To understand the importance of picnics and the joy they give us, International Picnic Day is celebrated every year on June 18.

International Picnic Day: History

The word picnic comes from the French word ‘pique-nique’ which means a social event where each guest contributes a share of the food. The history of picnic day is unknown. However, it is believed that picnics originated as a type of informal outdoor meal during French Revolution. As per the Guinness Book of World Records, the biggest picnic actually occurred in Portugal. About 20,000 people attended the event.

Earlier, picnics were not just a means to deal with stress or a nice outdoor meal but they also sometimes represented gatherings of people with the same political interest. The Pan-European Picnic of 1989 that was organized at the border of Austria and Hungary is proof of this.

How To Celebrate

While one can choose to join a Picnic Day Event organised locally, another great way to celebrate this day is by just going on a small outing with either friends or family. Either way, picnics are about having lunches outside in a picturesque setting while enjoying a conversation with your loved ones.

Sandwiches, fruits and some side dishes like salads, potato chips or grilled veggies can make for a great food basket to take with you and enjoy on a picnic.

The soaring temperatures these days also call for adding a summer cooler to the menu just to add that extra bit of freshness.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.