INTERNATIONAL PICNIC DAY 2022: With an aim to spend some quality time with family members and friends, every year on June 18, International Picnic Day is celebrated. Picnics have always been considered an escape from the daily mundane lives. For those who don’t know, the word picnic is derived from the French word ‘pique-nique’ which denotes a social event where each guest contributes a share of the food.

However, COVID-19 has hindered such gatherings, but still, we can take out time from our busy schedule and convey wishes on this special day to our loved ones. Here are some picnic day quotes and wishes to share with your loved ones:

International Picnic Day 2022: Wishes

1. You are never too old to go for a picnic. Wishing you and your family a very Happy International Picnic Day

2. Lush green gardens, happy sunshine, good music, and great company define a perfect picnic…. Wishing you a very Happy International Picnic Day.

3. Lots of good wishes to all the picnic lovers around the world. I hope you enjoy your day with your family and friends.

4. I wish I could enjoy that delicious food every day that we have on our picnic days—happy picnic day to everyone.

5. Happy Picnic Day to all; Enjoy this beautiful day and moment with your loved ones.

6. Good food and good memories are what make every picnic so special…. Warm wishes on International Picnic Day to you my dear.

7. I hope all of us enjoy this beautiful day. Let’s plan for a lovely outing with family soon.

8. Warm wishes to all the picnic lovers. Have a fulfilling day with all your family members and friends.

9. I feel there is no better way to spend your day with family and friends. Go on a picnic to enjoy a happier international picnic day!

10. May you enjoy the occasion of International Picnic Day with your loved ones and make it a day full of enjoyment and cheers.

11. Sending tons of warm wishes and love to all the picnic lovers. I hope you all will soon have more trips and make beautiful memories together.

12. I wish I could enjoy that delicious food every single day that we have on our picnic day- Happy Picnic Day.

International Picnic Day 2022: Quotes

1. “You bring your own weather to a picnic.” – Gretchen Rubin

2. “I’ve liked lots of people ’til I went on a picnic jaunt with them.” – Bess Truman

3. “There are few things so pleasant as a picnic eaten in perfect comfort.” – W. Somerset Maugham

4. “Nothing’s better than a picnic.” – Zooey Deschanel

5. “Among the delights of summer were picnics to the woods.” – Georg Brandes

6. “Unless you are at a picnic, life is no picnic”- Jane Wagner

