International Picnic Day: How to Celebrate Amid Covid-19 pandemic

Most of us love going out for picnics and day outs. It is one of the most popular activities across the globe that brings friends and families together so that we can spend some quality time with each other. Considering the same, an entire day is dedicated to it. Every year, International Picnic Day is celebrated on June 18. However, with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, going out for picnics might not be a feasible idea this year. While the usual basking in the sun and enjoying the chirping sounds of birds at a scenic location are not possible, it does not mean we can’t celebrate the day at all.

Here are some tips on how you can still enjoy a fun-filled day with family and friends.

1. If you have a huge backyard at your home, you can set up a tent in a corner and pack a picnic hamper with the usual goodies in a basket.

2. If you have a small yard or a rooftop garden, spread out a mat and arrange everything on it. If you do not have any different area, you can just move your furniture around in your living room and create space to place a mat on the floor, switch on some good music and enjoygames and foods.

3. Make sure to make fuss-free and quick foods like wraps and rolls that do not consume much of your time in the kitchen and are liked by everyone.

4. Plan some indoor games that you can play with the kids or as a family, like card parties.

5. If your friends are in different places, you can connect with them over a zoom call or any online chat platform you prefer.

6. If you do not have family around or friends to connect with, you can still enjoy time on your own by reading a book while enjoying some munchies.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here