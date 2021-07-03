International Plastic Bag Free Day 2021: History, Significance, Quotes, Messages and Images to Share

The International Plastic Bag Free Day is observed on July 3 annually. The day is observed to raise awareness about the grave issues of plastic pollution and the serious threat that it poses to the natural environment ranging from land to marine life. As plastic bags take around 100-500 years to decomposes, it creates land pollution as it is dumped in landfills and proves hazardous to the marine animal if gets washed into oceans. So, it becomes imperative to raise an alarm against the ill effects of single-use plastic bags.

International Plastic Bag Free Day: History & Significance

The campaign started by Zero Waste Europe’s Bag Free World became a global initiative to aware people around the world. The day, July 3 has been designated as the International Plastic Bag Free Day to promote the use of eco-friendly items such as paper bags or cloth bags instead of plastic bags and get rid of the single-use plastic bags.

On this day, people conduct meetings, debates, social events encouraging people to make resolutions to combat the serious plastic problem on individual levels. People initiate beach clean campaigns, oceans clean campaigns, and more on this day to free the environment from suffocating plastic bags.

International Plastic Bag Free Day: Quotes & Messages

1. “Plastics give a helping hand, but they are polluting our land!”

2. Go Green, Plastic is Obscene!

3. If we say no to plastic then the environment will smile towards us!

4. REDUCE, REFUSE, REUSE, RECYCLE PLASTIC BAGS

5. Stop choking the Earth. Say NO to plastic bags.

6. Without plastic, the world is like a diamond that shines everywhere.

7. Plastic pollution-free world is not a choice but a commitment to life - a commitment to the next generation.

8. Plastic disposal not only pollutes the land but the water and the air, the three primary elements for any living being on the earth

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here