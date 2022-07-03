International Plastic Bag Free Day 2022: History, Significance, Quotes, and Messages

INTERNATIONAL PLASTIC BAG FREE DAY 2022: In a bid to raise awareness about the very disregarded and pressing issue of plastic pollution on the planet, every year, July 3 is observed as the International Plastic Bag Free Day. The day holds significant importance, as the serious threat posed by plastic to the natural environment including land and marine life, is putting the future generation at risk.

The significant purpose of the day is to spread awareness regarding the rising harm to our environment, caused by the use of this non-biodegradable material. Although collaborative work over the last 10 years has radically reduced the impact so far, it is alarming to know that it takes 1,000 years for a plastic bag to degrade in a landfill.

International Plastic Bag Free Day goes back to July 3, 2008, when it was started by a member of Zero Waste Europe (ZWE) Rezero. In its very first year of establishment, the day was only marked in Catalonia. However, a year later, the International Plastic Bag Free Day was launched in the European Union, by ZWE.

Their impactful campaigns were developed over the years, but the organisation was able to push several nations to start taking measures toward reducing the use of single-use plastic later. In 2015, the European Union enacted the plastic bag directives, with an aim to take measures in such a way that by 2018, the plastic bag consumption can be reduced to 90 bags per person.

Further, the directive aims to bring this number down to 40 plastic bags per person by 2025.

On this day, let’s check out some quotes and wishes on International Plastic Bag Free Day:

Without Plastic, The World Is like a Diamond That Shines Everywhere. Make Every Day Earth Plastic Free Day. Say No To Single-use Plastic Bags. Take Your Own Cloth Bag Or Paper Bag When You Go Shopping. Go Green, Plastic is Obscene! Be A Gentleman Use Paper Bag Discard Plastic Bag. International Plastic Bag Free Day Use Paper Bags, Avoid Using Plastic Bags. International Plastic Bag Free Day If You Are ‘fantastic’ Then Do Something ‘Drastic’ To Cut The ‘Plastic’, Use ‘Paper Bags’. International Plastic Bag Free Day Reduce, Refuse, Reuse, Recycle Plastic Bags, Instead, Renew, Reuse And Recycle Paper Bags. International Plastic Bag Free Day Take A Pledge And Do Your Bit For Our Environment. Avoid Plastics And Adopt Paper Bags. International Plastic Bag Free Day

