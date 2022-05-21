International Tea Day 2022: History, Significance, Interesting Facts and Quotes About the Importance of Chai

INTERNATIONAL TEA DAY 2022: Tea is one of those beverages that is consumed by many around the world, almost in every city or town. It is believed to have originated from the northeastern parts of India and southwestern China. In those regions, tea production is still one of the main sources of livelihood. The popularity of tea is leaps and bounds more than other beverages in the similar zone. Due to its impact on employment, culture and business, it has been assigned with an annual observance.

International Tea Day: History And Significance

International Tea Day is celebrated every year on May 21 to emphasize its importance and provide direction to the countries that put great efforts into producing tea. The United Nations aimed to support the tea-producing countries by observing International Tea Day. With the world facing grave challenges such as climate change and soil degradation, the day is also a great initiative to work on the sustainable cultivation of a massively consumed cash crop, that is tea.

The theme of the first International Tea Day was ‘harnessing benefits for all from field to cup.’ All the countries that cultivated tea and had legitimate jobs and incomes generating from it were brought together and important conversations in the field of tea production and regional and cultural experiences took place.

Interesting facts about Tea

Tea comes in around 3,000 different types. The amount of caffeine in tea is more than in coffee. Tea was kept in a locked chest in the 18th century as it was considered a highly valuable entity back then. The British Standards Institution has announced official guidelines for making a perfect cup of tea.

Quotes on Tea

Tea has had a massive impact on pop culture as well, authors and essayists have said quotes about it and have adhered great value to it. Some of the quotes are:

“Where there’s tea there’s hope” – Arthur Wing Pinero “Some people will tell you there is a great deal of poetry and fine sentiment in a chest of tea” – Ralph Waldo Emerson “Love and scandal are the best sweeteners of tea” – Henry Fielding “A simple cup of tea is far from a simple matter” – Mary Lou Heiss “Each cup of tea represents an imaginary voyage” – Catherine Douzel

