International Tea Day 2022: Tea Traditions From Across India

INTERNATIONAL TEA DAY 2022: Besides awakening your spirit on lazy mornings, a cup of tea duly compliments the casual discussions in the evening. Be it some butter biscuits or freshly fried samosa, a sip of tea with it always enhances the taste of the snack.

ALSO READ: History, Significance, Interesting Facts and Quotes About the Importance of Chai

With numerous people waking up to a cup of tea every morning, the drink enjoys great significance across the globe. Such is the popularity of tea that the United Nations General Assembly designated May 21 as the International Tea Day.

ALSO READ: 6 Types of Herbal Tea and Their Benefits

So, today as we celebrate International Tea Day, let us look at some of the tea traditions across India.

ALSO READ: Tea Recipes You Can Easily Brew Up at Home

Kashmiri noon chai

This variation of tea from the northern region of Kashmir has a tinge of pink to it. It is considered authentic Kashmiri chai which is prepared by brewing green tea leaves with spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and nuts including pistachio and almond. In addition, a pinch of salt is also added to the chai. Gujarati Ukado

Ukado is a herbal tea from Gujarat that serves as a homemade remedy for common illnesses. It has ingredients like honey, lemon, ginger, and mint that help boost immunity while giving a pleasing taste to the drink. Irani chai

People living in Pune or Hyderabad prefer sipping on this tea that has aromatic spices besides the refreshing tea leaves. It is mostly accompanied with a bun maska or a maska pav and can be found in Irani hotels in Mumbai. Bengal’s Labu Cha

Consumed in West Bengal, Labu Cha is basically a black tea that is prepared by brewing tea levea rather than the tea dust. It is a drink spice up with ginger powder and black salt with a hint of lemon in it. It is the best companion for many Bengalis who meet at nukkad chai points to chat and sip on some piping hot Labu Cha. Mangalorean Kasai

This unique chai is herbal and has significant health benefits. Mangaloreans consider this as their ‘kadha’ that has jeera, coriander, fennel seeds, and fenugreek in it. These dry-roasted spices are boiled with water and sweetened with some sugar or misri.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.