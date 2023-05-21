International Tea Day 2023: Tea Recipes You Can Easily Brew Up at Home

INTERNATIONAL TEA DAY 2023: International Tea Day holds a great significance among chai-lovers. It is observed annually on May 21 and was first recognised by the United Nations in 2019. This day is celebrated to raise public awareness about the cultural and economic significance of tea around the world. Our devotion to chai is unwavering. So, on this special day, indulge in these soothing tea recipes:

Vanilla Chai Latte

Vanilla chai latte is becoming increasingly popular. The authentic taste of tea combined with a hint of vanilla gives a delicious twist to your standard tea.

Ingredients needed for this tea:

French vanilla flavoured creamer

Instant tea powder

Ground cinnamon

Ground cloves

Nutmeg

Milk, water, and sugar

Adrak Pudina Chai

While ginger is a common and important element in tea, combining it with pudina or mint makes it even more refreshing. The ginger-mint tea is not only flavourful, but it also has medicinal properties. This tea will help you reduce bloating, promote healthy digestion, and boost your immunity.

Ingredients for adrak pudina chai:

Mint leaves

Grated ginger

Tea powder, leaves, or bags

Milk, water, and sugar

Caramel Chai

Caramel goes well with everything. Nobody ever thought of mixing tea with their coffee, popcorn, or dessert. The unique combination of caramel and black tea creates the ideal late-afternoon beverage. Experiment with this drink further, and feel free to add whipped cream to the tea, as well.

Ingredients needed for this tea:

Black tea leaves or bags

Caramel

Cinnamon

Cardamom

Cloves

Ground pepper

Crushed ginger

Milk, water, and sugar

Detox tea

Nowadays, most people prefer it to avoid health problems. Detox tea or black tea can help reduce inflammation and relieve body aches caused by seasonal changes.

Ingredients: