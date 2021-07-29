International Tiger Day 2021: Here's What You Can do to Save the Tiger

Tigers are one of the most beautiful felines that are on the verge of extinction. International Tiger Day celebrated on July 29 aims at spreading awareness about tigers and their conservation to ensure this species survival.

Many of us are probably aware of the existence of a variety of tigers that are found all over the world, like Amur or Siberian Tiger, Bengal Tiger, Indochinese Tiger, Malayan Tigers, South China Tigers, Sumatran Tigers. However, the Caspian, Bali, Javan Tigers-these 3 are already extinct subspecies.

As we celebrate this international tiger day, let’s raise our awareness by taking a look at some of the ways we could protect the Tiger as a citizen. After all it is the harmonious coexistence that shall sustain the ecological balance.

What can we attempt?

Be responsible, and spread the word: We need to adhere to forest department guidelines and must not pollute the environment. The requirement for responsible tourists is the need of the hour.

We need to collaborate and spread information about the impending extinction threat on tigers. By opening online forums, wildlife clubs, we can communicate opinions, news, and carry forward discussions on tiger conservation strategies.

Help prevent wildlife trade: We can actively stop such heinous trades by refusing to endorse or buy any products made of tiger’s body parts. If needed talk to dissuade such trade practices, and immediately inform the local law enforcement offices about illegal wildlife trade activities.

Get in touch with an organisation named TRAFFIC that fights influential poachers. We can ensure illegal poachers, traffickers are arrested to prevent harm to tigers in this manner.

Protect tiger habitat: The loss of around 93% of natural habitat has been reported so far owing to mindless human activities. By saying NO to products made out of forest resources like trees, woods, we can discourage the cutting down of trees, deforestation and ensure that the natural habitat stays intact. There must be an increase in range capacity.

Be informed about Human-tiger conflict mitigation: The ideas that tigers are a threat to humans, they harm cattle, etc. give rise to unrest and anger amid common man. We need to realise that there is no conflict between the two. Both can coexist without harming each other. There are conflict mitigation teams that are well-versed in assuaging such conflicts and ensure no damage is caused to either man or tiger.

Build tiger policies: We must support tiger-friendly policies, write to local MP, Minister for Environment and Forests or Prime Minister to voice our concerns and request immediate preventive measures to conserve tigers.

Also, promote scientific research on tiger protection.

