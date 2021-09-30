International Translation Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

International Translation Day is marked every year on September 30 on the feast of St. Jerome, the Bible translator who is regarded as the patron saint of linguists. The day aims to increase awareness about the translation industry and languages that play an essential part in our society’s growth. It also intends to honour the efforts of language specialists.

The UN says International Translation Day is a chance to honour the work of language specialists, who contributes significantly to fostering international understanding, improving communication and fostering cooperation among nations, as well as contributing to worldwide peace and security.

The theme this year, following nearly a year of COvid-19, is “United in translation."

History and Significance

Since its inception in 1953, the International Federation of Translators (FIT) has organised the day. The first formal ITD celebration took place in 1991. The United Nations General Assembly enacted Resolution 71/288 in May 2017 on the importance of language experts in linking nations and encouraging peace, understanding, and advancement, and designated September 30 as International Translation Day.

According to the UN’s website, “St. Jerome was an Italian priest from the north-eastern region of the country who is most renowned for his efforts translating the New Testament from its Greek manuscripts into Latin. On September 30, 420, Jerome died near Bethlehem."

The role of translators rose dramatically as the world moved toward globalisation. Language specialists aid in the development of healthy public discourse and interpersonal communication.

Translators aid in the translation of literary, scientific, and technical materials from one language to the other, which aids in the advancement of a better world. They promote mutual respect for different cultures by assisting in the understanding of each other’s civilizations. They also aid inappropriate translation, interpretation, and nomenclature, all of which are necessary for guaranteeing communication across countries.

The role of translators and language specialists will only become more vital as the globe becomes more linked.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here