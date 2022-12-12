International Universal Health Coverage Day 2022: All You Need to Know

INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSAL HEALTH COVERAGE DAY: Universal Health Coverage Day is marked to promote the importance of building robust, resilient, world-class healthcare systems globally. Having access to high-quality, reasonably priced healthcare is important for global growth. On this day, the disparities within the healthcare system’s various divisions are emphasized, endangering global social and economic development. Additionally, it is a day devoted to “Health for All " and it reflects on achievements and identifies areas in need of improvement to progress toward a more just and healthier society without suffering significant financial hardship.

INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSAL HEALTH COVERAGE DAY 2022: HISTORY

On December 12, 2012, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution encouraging nations to advance efforts toward universal healthcare (UHC). Everyone irrespective of where they belong should have access to high-quality, affordable healthcare, which is a key goal for global development.

The United Nations declared December 12th as International Universal Health Coverage Day in 2017. Every year on this day, promoters of universal healthcare speak out to celebrate the accomplishments achieved so far and also acknowledge the fact that there is still a significant chunk of the population that currently lacks access to healthcare. Additionally, they implore decision-makers to commit their organisations to work toward achieving universal health coverage by 2030 and to spend more money wisely on health.

INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSAL HEALTH COVERAGE DAY 2022: SIGNIFICANCE

The issue of universal healthcare affects everyone, and now more than ever, it is crucial to assess the situation and identify any inadequacies in the healthcare system. The COVID-19 pandemic put the world’s healthcare institutions to the test. Leadership attention has moved to the importance of healthcare and making sure that the demands and changes are met. Making consistent, observable progress in the direction of a world that is more equitable and healthier is the aim of International Universal Health Coverage Day.

INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSAL HEALTH COVERAGE DAY 2021: THEME

According to the UN, this year’s theme, “Build the world we want: A healthy future for all," emphasises the importance of equity, trust, healthy surroundings, investments, and accountability in order to build strong health systems.

