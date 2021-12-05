International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development 2021: Theme, History and Significance

International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development is observed on December 5 every year. The day is also referred to as IVD and is mandated by the UN General Assembly in 1985. To achieve goals at the local, national and international levels, the UN offers an opportunity to volunteer-involving organisations and individual volunteers to promote volunteerism.

History and Significance

The General Assembly invites Governments to observe IVD and urges people to take measures to heighten awareness about the important contribution of volunteer service encouraging people in volunteer services in both home and abroad. The UN in resolution 52/17 of November 20, 1997, proclaimed 2001 as the International Year of Volunteers.

In 2001, International Years of Volunteers, the General Assembly adopted a set of recommendations in ways for the Government and UN systems to support volunteering and also asked them to give wide dissemination. Later, in 2002, the General Assembly called upon UNV to ensure the potential of International Volunteer Day.

IVD is observed across 80 countries in the world. UNV coordinates campaigns to promote IVD every year to build impact on volunteers amongst communities nationally and globally for peace and development.

Theme of International Volunteer Day 2021

On International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development 2021, the UN aims to inspire people, decision-makers, leaders or citizens of the world to take action for people and the planet. The theme for International Volunteer Day 2021 is Volunteer now for our common future.

Several countries focus on volunteer contributions to achieve Sustainable Development Goals, a set of time-bound targets to combat poverty, hunger, disease, health, environmental degradation and gender equality.

