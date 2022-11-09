International Week of Science and Peace 2022: History and Significance

INTERNATIONAL WEEK OF SCIENCE AND PEACE 2022: November 9 to November 14 is observed as the International Week of Science and Peace every year around the globe. During this week, people inspire and promote peace in their countries and also develop advanced technology for better living. Various events and activities are organized worldwide, and people participate internationally. This week is an initiative taken by the United Nations (UN), hoping to make people contribute towards the encouragement and promotion of peace across the globe.

International Week of Science and Peace: History

International Week of Science and Peace was first observed in 1986 on 10th November in light of the celebration of the International Year of Peace. Various events and activities are organized, and the organizers work together to promote international participation. The 1986 events were a great success that’s why the annual celebration started and the week was proclaimed the International Week of Science and Peace.

International Week of Science and Peace: Significance

The main goal behind this week’s celebration is to contribute towards technology development and promote peace. It’s to raise awareness among the general public. The events held during this week promote peace throughout the year.

