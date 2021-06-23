International Widows Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

Losing your partner can never be an easy thing for anyone but for a woman the hardships that come along with the loss of their spouse is unimaginable. June 23 is observed as International Widows Day by the United Nation in a bid to create awareness about the situation of widows across many parts of the world.

According to the United Nation estimate, there are around 258 million widows around the world and nearly one in every 10 widows lives in extreme poverty. The COVID-19 pandemic has also added to this problem in many parts as people lose their partners to this deadly virus.

International Widow Day 2021 Theme

The theme for this year’s International Widow Day is “Invisible Women, Invisible Problems”. The theme tends to highlight the fact that for many societies a woman’s identity is attached to her partner and after his death, the problems faced by her are ignored by policymakers who don’t give any special attention to the widowed woman.

International Widow Day: History

June 23 was adopted officially as International Widow Day by the United National General Assembly on December 23, 2010. But before getting UN’s recognition, the day was already observed since 2005 by the Loomba Foundation. The foundation chose June 23 as the official date as it was on this day in 1954 that Shrimati Pushpa Wati Loomba, mother of the founder, Rajinder Paul Loomba, became a widow.

International Widow Day: Significance

Member of the House of Lords, London, Rajinder came up with the Loomba Foundation and started working on the issues faced by a woman during widowhood in developing countries. He was inspired by the struggles that his mother had to go through when she became a widow at the age of 37 in 1954.

The organization worked closely with children of widows in poor and developing countries and helped them to attend school. The foundation actively worked in various countries including India, and other Asian, African countries

