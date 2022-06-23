International Widows Day 2022: History, Significance and All You Need to Know

INTERNATIONAL WIDOWS DAY 2022: For many women, losing their husbands also means a long-term fight for their basic rights, income, and possibly their children. Thus, every year on June 23, International Widows Day is observed across the globe to shed light on their rights and social protection. According to the United Nations, there are over 258 million widows around the world out of which many are left unsupported and denied their basic rights.

Besides other problems, many women suffer from a financial perspective. It becomes difficult for them to meet their daily needs and basic healthcare facilities after the loss of their spouse. Therefore, this day gives an opportunity for us to stand in their support and make their living conditions much better.

International Widows Day: History

International Widows Day was introduced by the United Nations in 2011 to highlight the voices of widows. The day is meant to take action for the complete rights and recognition of widows. Notably, before the United Nations, the day was observed by the Loomba Foundation in 2005. The foundation chose June 23 to mark International Widows Day as on this day in 1954, founder Rajinder Paul Loomba’s mother Shrimati Pushpa Wati Loomba became a widow.

International Widows Day: Significance

International Widows Day is significant as it assists in amplifying the voices of widows. One of its major aims is to spread awareness about hardships faced by widows and to promote policies favouring them.

It can be commemorated by disseminating information on access to a fair share of their inheritance, providing decent work with equal pay, pensions, as well as social protection. The United Nations suggests that empowering widows to support themselves and their families also means addressing the social stigmas that create exclusion and promote discriminatory practices.

