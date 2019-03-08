International Women's Day: 10 Inspirational Quotes by Coco Chanel that Celebrate Women Power

In an era, when women were not just trapped in corsets but were so restrained even with the most basic necessities of life, Coco Chanel turned the tables around. From being an orphan to becoming the sassiest woman of her era, her journey is no less than a textbook example of inspiration.With her trademark little black dresses and suits, the fashion designer went a step ahead and created a dynasty that goes on to live till date and probably, will go on to live alike, forever!It’s not just the world of fashion that she waved her wand on; it’s the downright concept of womanhood that she gave birth to. When we think of Chanel, a striking image of an undaunted beauty falls on our eye lids just refusing to fade away, such is the power of a woman like her!Here's a treat to the strongest of women, may we know them, be them and raise them!