English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
International Women's Day: 10 Inspirational Quotes by Coco Chanel that Celebrate Women Power
On International Women's Day here's a treat to the strongest of women, may we know them, be them and rise them!
Coco Chanel Image: chanel/Instagram
Loading...
In an era, when women were not just trapped in corsets but were so restrained even with the most basic necessities of life, Coco Chanel turned the tables around. From being an orphan to becoming the sassiest woman of her era, her journey is no less than a textbook example of inspiration.
With her trademark little black dresses and suits, the fashion designer went a step ahead and created a dynasty that goes on to live till date and probably, will go on to live alike, forever!
It’s not just the world of fashion that she waved her wand on; it’s the downright concept of womanhood that she gave birth to. When we think of Chanel, a striking image of an undaunted beauty falls on our eye lids just refusing to fade away, such is the power of a woman like her!
Here's a treat to the strongest of women, may we know them, be them and raise them!
With her trademark little black dresses and suits, the fashion designer went a step ahead and created a dynasty that goes on to live till date and probably, will go on to live alike, forever!
It’s not just the world of fashion that she waved her wand on; it’s the downright concept of womanhood that she gave birth to. When we think of Chanel, a striking image of an undaunted beauty falls on our eye lids just refusing to fade away, such is the power of a woman like her!
Here's a treat to the strongest of women, may we know them, be them and raise them!
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Winter's Romance: Canadian Couple Builds World's Largest Snow Maze
- Amitabh Bachchan Says He Made a Huge Mistake by Posting Photo in Swimwear on Twitter
- International Women's Day: 5 Luxurious & Affordable Escape Destinations For You & Your Girl Squad
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: By Far, The Ultimate Android Phone Under Rs 15,000
- Supreme Court Orders Mediation in Mandir Dispute, Panel of 3 Mediators Appointed
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results