LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

International Women's Day: 10 Inspirational Quotes by Coco Chanel that Celebrate Women Power

On International Women's Day here's a treat to the strongest of women, may we know them, be them and rise them!

News18.com

Updated:March 8, 2019, 12:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
International Women's Day: 10 Inspirational Quotes by Coco Chanel that Celebrate Women Power
Coco Chanel Image: chanel/Instagram
Loading...
In an era, when women were not just trapped in corsets but were so restrained even with the most basic necessities of life, Coco Chanel turned the tables around. From being an orphan to becoming the sassiest woman of her era, her journey is no less than a textbook example of inspiration.

With her trademark little black dresses and suits, the fashion designer went a step ahead and created a dynasty that goes on to live till date and probably, will go on to live alike, forever!

It’s not just the world of fashion that she waved her wand on; it’s the downright concept of womanhood that she gave birth to. When we think of Chanel, a striking image of an undaunted beauty falls on our eye lids just refusing to fade away, such is the power of a woman like her!

Here's a treat to the strongest of women, may we know them, be them and raise them!

cc-1

cc-2

cc-3

cc-4

cc-5

cc-6

cc-7

cc-8

cc-9

cc-10
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram