International Women's Day 2020: 5 Soul-stirring Songs to Cheer Womanhood

There are some really beautiful and powerful songs that celebrate women and their contribution to society.

Let’s usher in this year’s International Women's Day, which falls on March 8, with some hard-hitting and foot-tapping numbers.

Dhaakad from Dangal

Sung by Raftaar, this track has turned out to be as revolutionary as the film’s plot. It not only improves your firm mood but also pushes it into action.

Rupaiyaa from Satyamev Jayate

Crooned by the hard-hitting voice of Sona Mohapatra, this song is an unforgettable number. The song depicts a woman’s dignity and restates the primitive that women are inherently powerful.

Mardaani Anthem from Mardaani

It’s in the name; this track, which was picturised on Rani Mukherjee, is considered to be one of the most empowering songs of the decade. The head-strong female is effortlessly brought to light with the perfect textured voice notes.

Badal pe paon hain from Chak De India

The cheerful song crooned by Hema Sardesai is about defeating challenges and triumph. Nothing can stop a woman from realizing and achieving her dream is perfectly rendered in this number with an empowering tone.

O Gujariya from Queen

Just when it seemed that a woman is not supposed to enjoy after her wedding is broken, this Kangana Ranaut starrer came as a breath of fresh air. Giving a crazy inspiring mood, Shefali Alvares has voiced this fast pace rhythm, which explains that a supposedly ‘good girl’ can break-free and embark in an era of modernity.

