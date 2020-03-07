International Women’s Day 2020: WhatsApp Wishes, SMS, Quotes to Celebrate Womanhood

Standing in solidarity with the women’s movements and celebrating their achievements should not be bound to any particular day. However, International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 every year as a means of spreading awareness about gender disparity.

People from all walks of life celebrate the International Women’s Day to recount the past achievements of women.

The International Women’s Day 2020 will focus on women’s rights and gender equality. According to the United Nations Women, this year’s theme is “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights”.

Send beautiful quotes and messages to your friends International Women’s Day and celebrate the occasion.

-- You educate a man, you educate a man. You educate a woman, you educate a generation. Happy Women’s Day.

-- A beautiful woman draws strength from troubles, smiles during distress and grows stronger with prayers and hope. Happy Women’s Day.

-- Be a queen when you think, be a queen when you decide, no one has the power to defeat the tremendous power inside a woman! Happy Women’s day 2020 to all of us.

-- This day is a reminder for every human being in the world to love and admire women, for they deserved it. International Women’s day.

-- A strong woman is the one who can dare to raise her voice for the cause she believes in, and this strength lives in a corner in every woman’s heart, it just needs to be searched. Wishing you an amazing Women’s Day 2020.

-- You have faced hardships with bravery and resilience. You have disarmed your problems through your smile. You have concealed your worries in your heart. Happy Women’s Day.

-- You are powerful, attractive, and thoughtful! Today is yours, and so is every day. Happy Women’s Day 2020.

-- A strong woman loves, forgives, walks away, tries again and perseveres… no matter what life throws at her. Always be that strong woman!

-- In spite of failures – you stood up. In spite of sadness – you cheered up. In spite of the pain – you keep on fighting! Keep up your zealous spirits helping you in reaching new heights.

-- Women are a symbol of strength. They are the finest creation of God, without whom no creation is possible. Happy Women’s Day.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.