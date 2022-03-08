International Women’s Day 2022: Top 10 Timeless Skincare Tips For All the Beautiful Ladies Out There

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2022: Who doesn’t want glowing and refreshed skin every day? Girls love having flawless skin and they dream of having perfect skin throughout the year. For that, they use various cosmetic products, homemade remedies, face packs and whatnot. However, this International Women’s Day, we have curated some best skin care tips for all the ladies out there.

Drink Plenty of Water

Yes, you read that right. Water is a magical ingredient that works wonders for our skin. Drinking at least three to four litres of water every day is important to keep your skin hydrated and away from blemishes and spots. Do not use too many products

Using multiple beauty products can damage your skin with harsh chemicals. It can create blockages and cracks in the skin in the long term. Use a sunscreen

Direct exposure to the sun damages the skin by burning it from inside. You may not see it directly but harsh UV rays burn your skin. Therefore, it is important to step out of the home only by putting sunscreen. Get enough sleep

If you have gotten a good night’s sleep, it reflects on your skin. Sleep plays an important role in keeping your body and skin rejuvenated. Moisturize

After you take a shower or before going to bed, always use a light moisturizer to keep your skin moisturized throughout the day and night. The skin loses its moisture in the air therefore, it is important to moisturize it at least twice a day. However, use gentle lotion which does not have any strong fragrance. Wash your face multiple times a day

Our face is the most exposed area of our body. It is out in the sun, dirt, air, and so on. Therefore, one must try to wash their face multiple times a day to keep it clean. Never sleep with make-up on

After a tiring day, one often forgets to remove the makeup and sleep with it on. However, this practice creates long-term damage to the skin. Therefore, you should always remove your make-up and clean your face properly before going to bed. Exfoliate

Exfoliation removes dead skin cells from the outer layer of the skin. This gives it space to breathe and let the air gets inside the skin. Eat Healthy

What you eat reflects on your body. Include vitamin, iron and calcium-rich foods in your diet to have healthy-looking skin. Avoid junk food and oily foods as it can cause pimples to pop up. Massage your skin

Just like your body, your skin also needs a gentle massage to stay tight and fit. Massaging your face can help in removing wrinkles and loose skin.

