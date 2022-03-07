International Women's Day 2022: All You Need To Know About IVF Process

Women who are not able to conceive are now realising their dream of becoming a mother through the technique of In Vitro Fertilisation(IVF). On this occasion of International Women’s Day 2022, let’s explore the IVF process and how beneficial it is for single women aiming to become mothers.

IVF treatment is a type of assisted reproductive technology, according to Dr Swati Rai, a gynecologist at Sharda Hospital, Noida. The process involves the removal of the eggs from the ovary of women, which are then fertilised in a lab with the sperm. A fertilised egg is known as an embryo. This embryo is then implanted into the uterus of a woman.

A range of celebrities including Ekta Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Shilpa Shetty had opted for surrogacy to realise their dream of becoming parents.

A lot of women today prefer to give birth through IVF, according to Dr Shobha Gupta, Medical Director and IVF Expert at Mother’s Lap IVF Center in Pitampura, Delhi.

The success of IVF is defined by a woman’s age and a variety of other factors. Dr Gupta claims that many single mothers are coming to us these days who want to conceive via IVF or IUI (Intrauterine insemination). Owing to relaxations in the laws there has been a rising trend among women to become single mothers in recent years. Women can also adopt a child if they choose the option of being a single mother, suggests Dr Gupta.

