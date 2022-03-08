International Women’s Day 2022: Animated Google Doodle Celebrates the Spirit of Womanhood | Check Photos

GOOGLE DOODLE TODAY: Today’s International Women’s Day 2022 Doodle is an animated slideshow that transports us around the world to give a glimpse into the everyday lives of women across different cultures. From a mother working from home to a motorcycle mechanic teaching her skills to the next generation, each illustration depicted in today’s Doodle is connected by the common thread of how women show up for themselves, their families, and their communities. It was illustrated by Doodle Art Director, Thoka Maer.

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8, all over the world. The day commemorates the achievements of women and their existence in general. International Women’s Day is observed as a public holiday across the world and it holds more significance than just being a day to unveil women’s day offers in parlours and shopping centres. Read ahead to know the history of International Women’s Day and how it all started, the significance this day holds and the theme of the day this year.

Sharing her thought thoughts behind the making of International Women’s Day 2022 Doodle, Maer said: “Life during the pandemic. The last couple of years have been hard for everyone but women especially. We usually celebrate women and their incredible accomplishments in the past and present, and inspire young girls to dream big. The reality of the last couple of years has forced women to shift focus, adjust priorities and make sacrifices to be there for others who need them.”

(Image: Google.com)

On being asked about what she hope people around the world will think and feel when they see this Doodle, Maer said: “I really hope that women feel seen and valued for whatever they’ve been doing and are doing right now. Getting up in the morning and getting through the day. Doing the dishes, holding on to the job or letting go of it, taking care of themselves and others. Those very basic things have been a huge piece of work since the beginning of the pandemic.”

“I want all women to be able to truly choose the lives they want to live and receive all the respect they deserve. A stay at home mom makes the whole world for her children. A CEO makes for innovation and keeps her employees motivated and happy. The vagabond artist delights strangers and indulges in her freedom. Driving a truck, fighting for women’s rights, going to school, or making a meal. We all wake up in the morning and we all have a purpose, big or small. It all matters,” she added.

Happy International Women’s Day!

