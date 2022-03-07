International Women’s Day 2022: Seven Financial Gift Options For Your Loved Ones

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2022: Women love gifts and if it’s a well-thought gift, then they truly cherish it. Women are said to be the ones who save and invest for emergency times. They are like the saviour of the family. So, when you have to gift her something, it takes a lot of brainstorming. Not every woman likes having a piece of cloth or jewellery as a gift all the time. She wants you to be thoughtful about the presents. Therefore, on this international women’s day, choose a different type of gift for the woman in your life. These financial gift options will make her feel happy and financially secure.

Gift Card

The safest option is to give her a gift card of a certain value which she can redeem whenever she feels like buying something. She might use it on you, your kids, herself or anyone else. However, gift her a card that has enough money to fulfil her needs. Trust us, she’ll love this unique present. Credit Card

You might not like your partner asking for money from you every time. You might feel she is dependent on you. So, to solve this problem, you can gift her a credit card which she can use with full authority and freedom. She can buy whatever she likes and whenever she likes. At last, you’ll have to pay the bill but without her knowing. Health Insurance

Women keep a track of others’ health and in the process neglects their own. At an older age, there might be various diseases that can risk the health of your partner and cost lakhs for the treatment. To get ready for such emergency times, gift her health insurance so that she can live her life without thinking about the future medical bills. Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency is the latest trend of long-term investment. Do some market research and buy her some crypto coins which are predicted to boom in the future. If she is scared to invest, then do it yourself. She’ll definitely be proud of your decision once the market booms. Gold

Gold is said to be the best investment. There is hardly any woman who doesn’t like investing in gold. The price of gold usually increases with time. So after a few years, you’ll have a handsome profit on the gold you buy today. While she might be having gold jewellery which she loves wearing on different occasions, you can buy her gold bars, gold coins, gold funds and so on. Fixed Deposit

To secure your daughter or wife’s future, open an FD in their name. You will not only have a fixed amount saved for them but you’ll also get a good interest rate which will increase the amount every year. SIP

A systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is said to offer good returns in the long run. On your partner’s behalf, open a SIP in your bank.

