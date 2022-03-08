International Women’s Day 2022: Spice Up Your Celebration With These Drinks

International Women’s Day is just around the corner, and for people who want to celebrate the day at home, it can be a bit trickier to come up with a plan to make the day extra special. A lot of you must have come up with some special recipes and gift ideas to surprise the women in your life, but a special cocktail can add a cherry to the cake and make the day extra special for your woman.

And for all the single ladies out there, you don’t need men to surprise you. You are an inspiration in yourself and can celebrate this powerful day with all your girlfriends. Don’t forget to include one of the following drinks to spice up your girl’s night. So here are a few drinks to celebrate the inspiration that women are!

Thyme on Our Hands

Ingredients:

50 ml of Bombay Sapphire

Limoncello

Cucumber tonic water

One Thyme sprig

One lime wedge

Let’s take a look at the method of preparation:

Take a balloon glass and fill it with Ice

Gently squeeze a lemon wedge into a balloon glass

Take a cocktail shaker and shake 50ml Bombay Sapphire, limoncello, and 1 x thyme sprig with cubed ice

Strain it into the balloon glass

Add cucumber tonic water and gently stir

Garnish it with another thyme sprig

Bramble

Ingredients

50 ml Gin

10 ml Crème de Mure

25 ml Lemon Juice

12 ml Sugar Syrup

Some Blackberries

Ice

Let’s take a look at the method of preparation

Take a shaker and add everything in it (except crème de mure)

Shake it for 10 seconds

Fill your glass with crushed ice

Strain the mixture in your glass

Take bar spoon and pour crème de mure over your mixture in glass

Garnish the drink with 2 lemon slices and blackberry.

Dark N Stormy

Ingredients

50 ml Dark Rum

4 Lime quarters

One and a half bar spoons Brown Sugar

Splash Ginger Beer

Lime wedge

Let’s take a look at the method of preparation

Pour soda water in a highball glass

Take a mixing tin and add 4 lime, and brown sugar

Then start muddling the ingredients

Then add the dark rum

Add ice in the mixing tin and shake it hard for 10 to 15 seconds

Add fresh ice to a highball glass and strain drink over the ice

Pour ginger beer on top and garnish it with a lime wedge.

