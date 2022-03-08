International Women’s Day 2022: Women Achievers Who Made The Nation Proud In Their Respective Fields

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2022: India has been working on the development of women in various fields to bring equality to the country. Women have come a long way and have broken the glass ceiling several times while proving their mettle in many fields. From science and technology to astronomy, politics and sports, women have achieved a benchmark in each and every profession. On International Women’s Day, check out top 5 women who made India proud with their achievements.

ALSO READ: Happy International Women’s Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

Mary Kom

Mary Kom is an Indian boxer turned politician, who serves as a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha. As a woman boxer, she is the only woman to win the World Amateur Boxing Championship six times and the only woman to have won a medal in each one of the first seven World Championships. She is also the only boxer to win eight World Championship medals. Mary Kom also had a movie based on her life, starring Priyanka Chopra.

Advertisement

Kalpana Chawla

All of us have read or heard about Kalpana Chawla in school. She’s the first Indian-born American astronaut and engineer who became the first woman of Indian origin to go to space, making the nation proud. Although she died on the final flight to Earth, she is regarded as a National Hero in India.

Indira Gandhi

A central figure of the Indian National Congress, Indira Gandhi was the 3rd Prime Minister of India and first and only female Prime Minister of India. Indira Gandhi was the only longest-serving Prime Minister after her father Jawahar Lal Nehru who served from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 till her assassination in October 1984.

Kamlabai Gokhale

Daughter of Durgabai Kamat, Kamlabai Gokhale was the first female actress of Indian Cinema. She was cast by Dadasaheb Phalke, a pioneering filmmaker ofIndiawho cast her for his film Mohini Bhasmasur. Her mother Durgabai was seen as her mother in the film.

Mithali Raj

While the nation remembers male cricketers and their achievements, it’s important to remember the females too, who achieved a lot in this field. Mithali Raj is the Test and ODI captain of Indian women’s cricket team. She is the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket and the only female cricketer to surpass the 7,000 run mark and also holds the record for most half-centuries in WODIs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.