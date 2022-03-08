International Women's Day 2022: Women In Power Around The World

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2022: Over the decade women have gained momentum in various fields. For years, we have seen women showing a keen interest in politics too. Their equal participation and leadership in political and public life are essential to achieve Sustainable Development Goals by the year 2030. From Jacinda Ardern to Sanna Marin, here are some of the top women in power around the world.

Jacinda Ardern

Jacinda Ardern is the Prime Minister of New Zealand since 2017. She is the 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand and is a leader of the Labour Party since 2017. First, she was elected to the House of Representatives as a list MP in 2008 and has been an MP since 2017.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman is another woman in power. Being an Indian economist and politician, she’s serving as the current Finance Minister. She’s been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2014. Earlier she served as the Defence Minister and became the second female defence minister after Indira Gandhi.

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris is an American politician of Indian origin and attorney who currently serves as the 49th Vice President of the USA. In American history, she is the first woman, Black and Indian-American vice president of the United States. She is also the first African American and first Asian American Vice President of the US.

Sanna Marin

Sanna Marin is a Finnish politician who is the 46th and current PM of Finland since December 2019. She’s a member of the Social Democratic Party, of which she became a leader in 2020. She has been a member of the Parliament of Finland since 2015. After Antti Rinne’s resignation in the wake of the 2019 postal strike, Sanna was selected as PM.

Jewel Taylor

Jewel Taylor is the current Vice President of Liberia. She was married to former President Charles Taylor, who she divorced later. She was the First Lady of Liberia during his presidency. In 2005, she was elected as a member of the National Patriotic Party to the Senate of Liberia in Bong County.

