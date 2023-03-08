International Women’s Day 2023: 10 Pledges Men Should Take To Make The Day Special

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2023: International Women’s Day is all about celebrating womanhood and the spirit of feminism. It is observed globally on March 8 every year, and serves as a focal point in the women’s rights movement, drawing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence against women, among others.

ALSO READ: Happy International Women’s Day 2023: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

We appreciate women achievers and those who have made a difference in our lives. However, men frequently wonder what they should do to make the day special for the women in their lives. This year, men can take these pledges to show how much they value the contribution of the women around them.

ALSO READ: Happy Women’s Day Wishes 2023: Quotes, Images, Messages, and Greetings for Colleagues, Girlfriend and Wife

Take a pledge to fight for women’s rights and stand against gender equality, whether at your home or in a public spaces like educational institutions, offices, or business establishments. Make sure to raise your voice or take action when you come across women suffering from domestic violence or emotional abuse. Take pledge to educate yourself about the health risks that women face and raise awareness about them. Try to make public places safer for women at any time of the day. Take a pledge to make women feel safe in your company. Associate yourself with NGOs and campaigns working to aid survivors of sexual abuse. Support such initiatives by whatever means you can afford. On a personal level, make sure not to discriminate between a son and a daughter. Give your daughter all the chances she deserves to build a career and a life. Pledge to support your partner in all her endeavours. Make sure that they are not forced to quit their career due to societal or family pressures. Stop telling women what clothes, and how much makeup they should wear. Ensure that you don’t body shame a woman, irrespective of whether she is a friend, colleague, or partner. There is a fine line between complimenting and objectifying women’s bodies. Additionally, stop your friends, colleagues and others from doing the same. Stand up against workplace harassment. If you spot a colleague getting harassed mentally or physically, report it to the senior management or report to the police. Making sly jokes about women’s abilities, stereotyping, and doubting them based solely on their gender is the worst thing ever. Refrain from degrading them in front of friends and family

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here