International Women's Day 2023: Bollywood Celeb-inspired Makeup Looks for Women’s Day Brunch

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2023: The United Nations celebrates International Women’s Day on March 8. So while the world celebrates the achievements of women, recognises the challenges faced by them in society and strives for gender equality, step out and treat yourself on this day. You can dress up and go out for brunch.

Meet up with all the important ladies of your life and pay homage to the female bonds that have shaped you. And if you are looking for quick ideas to glam up, we have curated a Bollywood celeb-inspired makeup look that will go with all your outfits.

Smokey Eyes

This low-key smokey eye makeup will instantly glam up your look. Be it a romper, a simple kurta and jeans, or a semi-formal attire, this will go well with all your outfits. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor’s subtle black smokey eyes and nude lips.

Pop of colour on the eyes

A casual brunch with a pop of colour on your eyes is certainly one way to celebrate the day with your BFFs. Take cues from Karisma Kapoor who opted for purple eyeshadow with her casual tank top and denim. She also added a light mauve-coloured lipstick and a dazzling smile.

Red Lips

One of the classic and ever-green makeup looks is red lips. You can never go wrong with this look and literally wear this makeup with any outfit to instantly elevate your look. Radhika Apte spruced up her casual mini dress with bold lips. She opted for deep red lipstick which looks stunning. You can add some shimmer as your eyeshadow.

No makeup makeup look

The whole point is to make your skin look fresh and as natural as possible. Bookmark Sanya Malhotra’s natural look. She opted for nude eyeshadow and nude lips, while she flaunts her flawless skin.

Under Eye wing

Huma Qureshi’s undereye wing will be apt for a brunch with your gal pals. She opted for a turquoise-coloured kohl and muted pink lips.

