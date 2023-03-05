International Women's Day 2023: Gender Inclusivity Is The Need Of The Hour

In today’s world, gender inclusivity is an issue that needs to be addressed urgently. With the growing awareness about the diversity and complexity of gender identities, it is no longer enough to view the world in a binary way, where individuals are categorized solely as male or female. The need of the hour is to create an environment that is welcoming and accepting of all gender identities, and that provides equal opportunities to everyone regardless of their gender. Let’s explore the importance of gender inclusivity and the ways in which individuals and organizations can work towards achieving it with these women entrepreneurs.

Parul Vahanvati, CXO, Rayden Interactive

Statistics from over the world show us there is a huge gap in the hiring, promotions, and pay given to men as opposed to women. Physically and mentally, men and women are different, but they both are equally capable, and deserve equal opportunities at the workplace and in their personal lives.

Gender inclusivity is the first step to gender equality. A lot of talk about inclusive work opportunities and culture emanates from misplaced notions of equality and breaking down bastions of patriarchy. To me, inclusivity means the choice to pursue a vocation or passion towards a career of your choice. And inclusivity starts at home, in our own mindsets.

So if your daughter wakes up tomorrow and tells you she wants to grow up to be an Amazon delivery agent or a petrol pump attendant or an IPS officer, the only thing to say is a wholehearted “I support you!”

Puja Issar, Managing Director, AnitaB.Org India

Empowering women is more than just a responsibility; it is a moral impetus for a better and more inclusive world. On this International Women’s Day, let us celebrate the incredible women who are breaking barriers and driving innovation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), despite the inherent gender bias and discrimination.

As we celebrate their achievements and strength, we must also work towards creating more inclusive and diverse STEM communities that breaks down barriers and offer support to aspiring young women. Let us also challenge the stereotypes that often hold women back in STEM and advocate for equal opportunities, pay and representation. By promoting gender diversity, we can unlock new perspectives that drive innovation and solve some of the world’s most urgent issues. Because when women succeed, we all succeed.

Chaitali Pishay Roy, Founder, CPR Consultants

Women have always been inherently shy and introverted when it comes to putting themselves out there and being considered a leader. As a woman entrepreneur, I can feel and understand the needs of women leaders and associate myself with the hurdles and problems they face. My firm CPR, provides reputation management and PR services, to make it available to clients beyond just the metro cities. There is phenomenal work being done in tier 2 & 3 cities of India as well, and we want to help bring their stories to the forefront, tell them to everyone, and help them sail through their entrepreneurial journey.

We have worked and continue working with fantastic woman entrepreneurs who have done tremendous work in traditionally male-dominated spaces like business consulting, alco-beverage companies, D2C brands, and more. These women leaders are not only breaking the traditional barriers by running successful businesses but also empowering many other women by providing them with jobs. It gives me immense satisfaction to help put such stories of grit, determination, and success of women entrepreneurs on the stage that they need and deserve.

Adetee Agarwaal, Founder & CEO, PinkAprons

As a woman entrepreneur, I strongly believe that gender inclusivity is crucial for the growth and success of businesses. Women bring a unique perspective and set of skills to the table that can greatly benefit any organization. By creating a culture that values diversity and inclusivity, businesses can tap into a wider talent pool and increase innovation and creativity.

Moreover, gender inclusivity is not only the right thing to do but also the smart thing to do. Studies have shown that diverse teams lead to better decision-making and improved financial performance. By embracing gender inclusivity, businesses can gain a competitive advantage and attract a wider customer base that values diversity and social responsibility.

Gender inclusivity is not just a moral imperative, but a business imperative as well. As women entrepreneurs, we must continue to advocate for equal representation and opportunities for all genders in the workplace to create a more equitable and prosperous future for everyone.

Anushree Jain, Co-founder, SocialTAG

“While 83% of influencer marketing consists of women creators but men still earn 30% more than them per post. The female dominance is not a risk, but the increasing pay gap surely is. Even in the 21st century, we still are miles away from gender equality, and it is highly needed.

Gender Inclusivity:

Allows creators from diverse backgrounds to showcase their talents and perspectives, thus enriching the content available on digital platforms. Ensures that all genders have an equal opportunity to create and monetize content Allows creators to tap into a wider audience and increase their marketability. Allows creators from diverse gender identities to come together, leading to the creation of new and exciting content.

Gender inclusivity is a social responsibility that creators and platforms have to their audiences. By promoting gender inclusivity, creators and platforms can create a safe and inclusive space for their audience and contribute to a more diverse and equitable society."

Dipali Padia, President, Banking Alliance and Partnerships, Neokred

Every individual professionally and personally strives for recognition of their work and existence. When we tap into the myriad of potentials by means of acceptance, creativity and newness that each individual exhibits, we enable a pool of phenomenal changes resulting in quantum achievements. The simplest way to get to this is also through ‘Gender Inclusivity’. This can bring about legendary & philanthropic milestones for all across the globe.

We’ve so far seen how the Western and European nations have greatly benefitted by placing women in commanding positions that include names such as Sheryl Sandberg (Ex COO Meta) to Jacinda Ardern (Ex NZ PM) and Angela Merkel (Germany). They have singularly and consistently utilised their professional positions to alleviate non-inclusivity thereby depicting that women too are positive trend setters and are equally capable of outperforming commanding positions across industries. When opportunity meets talent, there’s that desired magic to witness continually.

