International Women’s Day 2023: Gift Ideas as per Astrology and 12 Zodiac Signs

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2023: International Women’s Day commemorates the glory of women and spread the importance of women empowerment and gender equality. While many choose to step out for a treat, many decide to honour the women in their lives by giving them special gifts on this day. If you want to buy a present on the basis of zodiac signs to match their personality traits, here’s a list of interesting ideas:

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Considered to be adventure seekers who are curious about the world, people who fall under Aries are enthusiastic. You can gift them an antique compass, pocket watch, or a portable blender to whip up their favourite juice or smoothie on the go. Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Taureans are great planners. Instead of acting on whims, they are calculative and stable. They will enjoy a thoughtful gift like a personalised planner, perfumes or metallic or wooden bookmarks. Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Gemini folks are very social and change their minds quickly. Since they get bored quickly, they keep looking for things to spice up their lives. You can gift them bobbleheads of their favourite characters, a designer duffle bag or potted plants. Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Cancereans love to pamper themselves with self-care products. Scented candles, skin care products, and scrapbooks are great gift ideas for them. Leo (July 23–August 22)

Leos have leadership qualities and creative minds. They love making a statement- whether with their words or by their fashion choice. You can gift a beautiful organza saree, a traditional tea set or funky sunglasses. Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Virgos have an active mind who have a knack for problem-solving. They are very organized and love cleanliness. They will appreciate a good hand-held vacuum cleaner, a booklet of crosswords and sudoku or quirky power banks. Libra (September 23–October 22)

Libra people are extroverts and gel well with others. They are very stylish and love luxury. Velvet comforters, smartwatches, designer purses or high-end shoes. Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Scorpions have a mysterious aura and a high emotional quotient. Gift them with a crystal wine glass, an instant photo printer, or books. Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

Sagittarians love casual and practical clothing. They love to travel. You can get them a suitcase, passport holders, a fitness tracker or a sipper. Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Capricorns are laid-back and love to keep things simple. Gift them a ceramic vase, a personalized glass bottle or a comforter. Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

Aquarians, do not look monotony. They like to break the routine once in a while and look for excitement. Jewellery, leather-bound journal, customized mobile cover cases. Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Pisceans are passionate about electronic gadgets and music. They love to indulge in luxury products once in a while. Gift them a PS5 game, a limited-edition wine or a good headphone.

