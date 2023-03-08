International Women's Day 2023: Here's How Men Can Be Allies For Gender Equality

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2023: International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8. It is important to remember that gender inequality is not just a women’s issue - it’s a human issue. As such, it requires all of us to step up and do our part in creating a more equitable world. Men, in particular, have a unique role to play in this fight.

ALSO READ: Happy International Women’s Day 2023: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

By recognising their privilege, sharing a load of invisible labour, speaking out against sexism, educating themselves, and taking action, men can become powerful allies to women in the fight for gender equality.

Recognise your privilege

The first step in being an ally for any movement is to acknowledge your privilege. Men can support the movement for gender equality by introspecting on how they’ve benefited from it. Educate ourselves

Another way men can be allies to women is by educating themselves about gender issues. You could start by learning about the history of gender inequality, how intersectionality affects it, how it translates to pay differences and other such topics. There are various sources, including books, documentaries, and podcasts on this. To be an ally, it is important to seek out diverse perspectives and experiences. Gender equity starts at home

There is often an unfair division of housework, also known as invisible lInternational Women’s Day 2023: Men can lessen the labour divide by assisting their partners with household chores. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

abour, on women’s shoulders. Men can lessen the labour divide by assisting their partners with household chores. Women’s unpaid labour at home almost always goes unnoticed, so it is important to give credit where it is due. Just because women’s work at home is unpaid does not mean it is not work. Speak out

Men can use their voices and privileged position in society to speak out against sexism and misogyny. When you witness or hear about instances of sexism or discrimination, it is crucial to show support to the victim, speak out, and take action. From calling out inappropriate behaviour or micro-aggressions to challenging harmful stereotypes and attitudes, every step counts. Take action

This can mean getting involved in advocacy and activism efforts, supporting women-led organisations, voting for women leaders, or making changes in behaviour towards women at home or in the workplace.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here