International Women's Day 2023: Inspirational Quotes Every Woman Should Read

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2023: Over the years, we have heard stories about people coming out of their comfort zone and achieving extraordinary things. Moreover, listening to stories of women’s achievements speaks of a country’s development and progress. International Women’s Day, observed on March 8, celebrates women, their achievements, progress and their contribution towards a better society. On this special occasion, we present to you some quotes that every woman should read.

ALSO READ: Happy International Women’s Day 2023: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

1. Feminism isn’t about making women strong. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength - G.D. Anderson

2. There is nothing stronger than a broken woman who has rebuilt herself - Hannah Gadsby

3. Life is tough, my darling, but so are you - Stephanie Bennett-Henry

4. Women are the real architects of society - Cher

5. The most important thing one woman can do for another is expanding her sense of actual possibilities - Adrienne Rich

6. We realize the importance of our voice when we are silenced - Malala Yousafzai

7. Well-behaved women rarely make history – Eleanor Roosevelt

8. A charming woman doesn’t follow the crowd; she is herself – Loretta Young

9. The best protection any woman can have is courage – Elizabeth Cady Stanton

10. Where there is a woman, there is magic – Ntozake Shange

11. Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world –Hillary Clinton

12. A girl should be two things: Who and what she wants –Coco Chanel

13. There’s nothing a man can do that I can’t do better and in heels –Ginger Rogers

14. Above all, be the heroine of your life. Not the victim –Nora Ephron

15. Girls should never be afraid to be smart– Emma Watson

16. Life is tough, my darling, but so are you – Stephanie Bennett-Henry

17. A strong woman looks a challenge in the eye and gives it a wink –Gina Carey

18. If you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman –Margaret Thatcher

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here