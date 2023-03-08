International Women’s Day 2023: Superfoods That All Women Must Include in Their Daily Diet

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2023: A woman balances a variety of responsibilities and relationships in her life. Women are committed to their families and are striving to pursue their passions in the fields of their choice over time. It’s always tough for working women to maintain a balance between their personal and professional lives. Not to mention, every woman faces many hormonal changes in her body as she ages. Thus, it is crucial that they keep themselves healthy and free of stress.

Here is a list of superfoods that a woman should include in her diet to lead a healthy life:

Avocados

Avocados contain monounsaturated fats that help to maintain a healthy skin, hair, and nails. Moreover, lutein, which benefits your eyes, is found in avocados. Avocados have oleic acid, which can reduce your chances of having breast cancer. The high potassium content in avocados helps to decrease blood pressure. Berries

Due to their high concentration of potent antioxidants, including anthocyanins and vitamin C, consuming any kind of berry is crucial for women. Several berries, including strawberries, blackberries, and wild blueberries, contain anti-cancer properties. These berries will keep your skin looking fresh and wrinkle-free. The majority of women are susceptible to urinary tract infections (UTIs), which can be effectively reduced with cranberries. Green vegetables

A component necessary for cell growth and the generation of red blood cells, folate (Vitamin B9), is abundant in dark leafy greens, including spinach, kale, bok choy, and arugula. The role of folate in the development of new cells makes it a crucial nutrient during pregnancy. Ginger

One of the major issues troubling women as they go through their menstrual cycle is bloating. Ginger is rich in anti-inflammatory properties and it helps to reduce bloating, pain, and discomfort in the abdomen. It has also been found to assist in weight loss, reduce gas and nausea, and support digestion. Dark Chocolates

Dark Chocolates contain a lot of polyphenols, which help to reduce stress. It is one of the most craved foods during the menstrual cycle. Dark chocolates contain magnesium, which helps to lessen period cramps. However, make sure to select a bar that contains at least 70% pure cocoa. Consider choosing a bar that is unsweetened or naturally sweetened and free of artificial components if you want to avoid deceptive ingredients.

