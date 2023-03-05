In recent years, the Indian business landscape has seen a significant shift, with more and more women stepping up as entrepreneurs and making a mark in the industry. Women-owned businesses are emerging from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and rural areas, providing a much-needed boost to the economy. With the support of government policies like “Beti Padao aur Beti bachao" and an increasing awareness of the importance of gender diversity, women are breaking down societal barriers and taking control of their own lives. Women entrepreneurs are not only bring creativity, innovation, and empathy to the table, but they are also creating a positive social impact through their businesses. We discuss with women entrepreneurs how they are driving economic growth, overcoming challenges to achieve success in their entrepreneurial journeys and inspiring other women to excel.

Sugandha Raina Co-Founder, Label Ek Dhaaga

The percentage of working women in India is among the lowest in the world, and unlocking the potential of women to contribute to the development of the nation is crucial for its economic growth. While social patriarchy has historically created significant obstacles for female entrepreneurs, women in Indian society are now defying social pressure, family expectations, and cultural standards to pursue their professional ambitions. In fact, 20.37% of businesses in India are now led by women, employing 27 million people, making women business entrepreneurs the foundation of the country’s economy.

Women today are highly qualified, knowledgeable, and committed, challenging the belief that opportunities for them are limited and rewriting societal and family norms. India is finally embracing female entrepreneurs, and the startup culture is now proudly acknowledged. Women in business are equally important to the country’s development as they make up half of the population. Women entrepreneurs are a driving force behind the economic expansion of India, creating jobs, altering societal conventions and mindsets, and lowering the poverty rate. Additionally, with the establishment of businesses in remote locations, they are eliminating regional disparities. Women now participate in all facets of society on an equal footing with men, making them crucial to the development of India.

Meenakshi Kalsi, Managing Partner, Metro and Metro Shoes

This is an ideal time for women to enter the business world, as they are challenging social, cultural, and family pressures to become strong and confident entrepreneurs. Women are taking control of their lives and shaping the lives of others, with a unique blend of strong business acumen, sincere commitment, creativity, compassion, and empathy that makes them a lethal combination for becoming the future creators of the country.

Women are rewriting the rules of business and society by contesting and changing the mindset of people. Government policies, such as “Beti Padhao aur Beti Bachao" (educate daughters and save daughters), provide evidence of the transformation journey that has begun - a journey towards a new era of a new Bharat. Women entrepreneurs are crucial to this transformation, as they bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to the table. With their determination and hard work, they are paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for all.

Dr Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson, Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies

In recent years, the face of entrepreneurship in India has undergone a significant change, with more women not only joining the workforce but also starting their own businesses. With women taking center stage in the boardroom, there has been a vital change in the social status of women in society. Women are empowering each other to become financially independent, and their businesses are offering sustainable products at affordable prices.

Women entrepreneurs are driving innovation, fearlessly introducing new products that can make life easier and contribute to the country’s economic development. Additionally, women bring not only their minds but also their hearts to the business world, emphasizing values such as empathy, compassion, and social responsibility.

Overall, the rise of women entrepreneurs in India is creating a more inclusive and diverse business landscape, where women can break through traditional barriers and make significant contributions to the economy. By encouraging more women to join the ranks of entrepreneurs, we can ensure a brighter future for the country, where women are empowered and recognized for their potential and contributions.

Riya Rastogi, CEO, RCKC Aurum

In today’s world, where entrepreneurship is becoming increasingly popular, women are at the forefront of driving change and making a positive difference. Women entrepreneurs are not only building successful businesses but also empowering others and creating a social impact.

For example, a portion of every sale of RCKC Aurum goes towards building and empowering Self-Help Groups in Raigad, Maharashtra, which has created employment for over 100 women since the Covid pandemic. Women are truly the foundation of the economy, and in India, they now make up over 14% of entrepreneurs. We are witnessing a growing number of brands emerging from Tier 2, Tier 3 cities, and rural areas, all driven by women entrepreneurs.

This trend is creating a cycle of holistic empowerment, where women entrepreneurs are empowering other women to achieve their dreams and live meaningful lives. By creating jobs, supporting local communities, and promoting sustainability, women entrepreneurs are creating a positive impact on society and the economy. They are truly leading the way in building a more inclusive and diverse business landscape, where women can play a crucial role in shaping the future.

Punam Kalra, Interior Designer and Creative Director, I’m the Centre for applied Arts

Throughout history, women have been pillars of power and continue to strive for unimaginable achievements. They combine tradition with contemporary methods, pushing boundaries and bringing innovative ideas. Women guide and support each other unconditionally when needed.

Ruchita Bansal, founder, Izzhaar

With the evolving start-up environment in India, women are pursuing their entrepreneurial dreams and achieving success in their businesses. This trend is providing opportunities for women who are traditionally confined to the homemaker role, giving them the freedom to think for themselves. Women-owned enterprises are contributing significantly to the economy, with 13.5 to 15.7 million businesses being held by women out of the 432 million women of working age in India.

One inspiring example is Ruchita, founder of IZZHAAR, who started a small at-home business creating wedding bags and envelopes and turned it into an established luxury brand with locations in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Gurugram. Her journey was shaped by motherhood, and she hopes to inspire other mothers who are still contemplating starting their own businesses. Ruchita emphasizes the need for commitment and two distinct mindsets to succeed as a good mother and a good businesswoman. Her family’s continuous support has played a crucial role in her success.

Women-owned businesses directly employ 22 to 27 million people and are predicted to expand by 90% in the next five years. Start-ups that were formed or co-founded by women are known to bring in 10% greater overall revenue over five years, offer a more inclusive workplace environment, and hire three times as many women as men. Women in India are independent and driven to create their own businesses, contributing to the growth of the economy.

