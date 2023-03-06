This International Women’s Day, what better way to celebrate the women in your life than by raising a toast to them on this special day? Whether you’re planning to commemorate the inspiring women around you with a soirée- or want to express your love and gratitude for the special woman in your life with a cozy dinner at home, here are some of unique curated cocktail recipes to make the celebration extra special.

Rum Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

50 ML BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA

25 ML STRONG COFFEE / SHOT OF ESPRESSO

15 ML SUGAR SYRUP

3-4 DROPS VANILLA ESSENCE

Steps:

SHAKE! Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake with ice FILL! Strain into a chilled martini glass TOP! Garnish with 3 coffee beans

Frozen Pina Colada

Ingredients:

50 ML BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA

37.5 ML COCONUT WATER

37.5 ML PINEAPPLE JUICE

1 CUP ICE

Method:

COMBINE! all ingredients in a blender BLEND! Add 1 cup of ice and blend until a slushy consistency forms SERVE! in a highball glass GARNISH! with a pineapple wedge and a cherry flag

Jamun Mojito

Ingredients:

50 ML BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA

25 ML JAMUN FRUIT SYRUP*

20 ML LIME JUICE

4 TO 5 MINT LEAVES

GLASSWARE: HIGHBALL GLASS

GARNISH: MINT SPRIG

Method

Step I: BUILD! Bruise the basil leaves by clapping them between your palms, rub them on the rim of the glass and drop them in the highball glass

Step II: FILL! Pour jamun fruit syrup, lime juice and white rum in a glass with crushed ice

Step III: TOP! Garnish with mint sprig and some more ice

*Jamun Fruit Syrup

40 Jamun Fruit

1 cup sugar

1⁄2 cup Water

Method:

Deseed all Jamun fruit and place the fruit in a blender. Blend this smooth and strain the liquid. Next, add strained liquid into a pan, with 1⁄2 cup of water and sugar. Cook on slow flame for 20 mins. Allow to cool, refrigerate, and use as required.

Classic Daiquiri

Ingredients:

50 ML BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA

25 ML LIME JUICE

2 TSP EXTRA FINE SUGAR

Method:

STIR! Place sugar and freshly pressed lime juice in a cocktail shaker and stir until the sugar has dissolved POUR! in the WHITE RUM and fill the shaker with half-cubed ice, followed by some half-crushed ice SHAKE! Place the lid on the shaker and shake vigorously until thoroughly chilled STRAIN! through a fine tea strainer into a chilled coupette. Garnish with a mint leaf

