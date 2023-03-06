This International Women’s Day, what better way to celebrate the women in your life than by raising a toast to them on this special day? Whether you’re planning to commemorate the inspiring women around you with a soirée- or want to express your love and gratitude for the special woman in your life with a cozy dinner at home, here are some of unique curated cocktail recipes to make the celebration extra special.
Rum Espresso Martini
Ingredients:
50 ML BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA
25 ML STRONG COFFEE / SHOT OF ESPRESSO
15 ML SUGAR SYRUP
3-4 DROPS VANILLA ESSENCE
Steps:
- SHAKE! Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake with ice
- FILL! Strain into a chilled martini glass
- TOP! Garnish with 3 coffee beans
Frozen Pina Colada
Ingredients:
50 ML BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA
37.5 ML COCONUT WATER
37.5 ML PINEAPPLE JUICE
1 CUP ICE
Method:
- COMBINE! all ingredients in a blender
- BLEND! Add 1 cup of ice and blend until a slushy consistency forms
- SERVE! in a highball glass
- GARNISH! with a pineapple wedge and a cherry flag
Jamun Mojito
Ingredients:
50 ML BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA
25 ML JAMUN FRUIT SYRUP*
20 ML LIME JUICE
4 TO 5 MINT LEAVES
GLASSWARE: HIGHBALL GLASS
GARNISH: MINT SPRIG
Method
Step I: BUILD! Bruise the basil leaves by clapping them between your palms, rub them on the rim of the glass and drop them in the highball glass
Step II: FILL! Pour jamun fruit syrup, lime juice and white rum in a glass with crushed ice
Step III: TOP! Garnish with mint sprig and some more ice
*Jamun Fruit Syrup
40 Jamun Fruit
1 cup sugar
1⁄2 cup Water
Method:
- Deseed all Jamun fruit and place the fruit in a blender. Blend this smooth and strain the liquid.
- Next, add strained liquid into a pan, with 1⁄2 cup of water and sugar.
- Cook on slow flame for 20 mins.
- Allow to cool, refrigerate, and use as required.
Classic Daiquiri
Ingredients:
50 ML BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA
25 ML LIME JUICE
2 TSP EXTRA FINE SUGAR
Method:
- STIR! Place sugar and freshly pressed lime juice in a cocktail shaker and stir until the sugar has dissolved
- POUR! in the WHITE RUM and fill the shaker with half-cubed ice, followed by some half-crushed ice
- SHAKE! Place the lid on the shaker and shake vigorously until thoroughly chilled
- STRAIN! through a fine tea strainer into a chilled coupette. Garnish with a mint leaf
Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here