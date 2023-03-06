CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Lifestyle » International Women's Day: 4 Classy Cocktails to Elevate Your Women’s Day Celebrations
1-MIN READ

International Women's Day: 4 Classy Cocktails to Elevate Your Women’s Day Celebrations

By: Lifestyle Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 06:17 IST

New Delhi, India

Whether you're planning to commemorate the inspiring women around you with a soirée- or want to express your love and gratitude for the special woman in your life with a cozy dinner at home, here are some of unique curated cocktail recipes

Whether you’re planning to commemorate the inspiring women around you with a soirée- or want to express your love and gratitude for the special woman in your life with a cozy dinner at home, here are some of unique curated cocktail recipes

Here are some of unique curated cocktail recipes to make the celebration extra special for the woman in your life

This International Women’s Day, what better way to celebrate the women in your life than by raising a toast to them on this special day? Whether you’re planning to commemorate the inspiring women around you with a soirée- or want to express your love and gratitude for the special woman in your life with a cozy dinner at home, here are some of unique curated cocktail recipes to make the celebration extra special.

Rum Espresso Martini 

Ingredients:

50 ML BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA

25 ML STRONG COFFEE / SHOT OF ESPRESSO

15 ML SUGAR SYRUP

3-4 DROPS VANILLA ESSENCE

Steps:

  1. SHAKE! Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake with ice
  2. FILL! Strain into a chilled martini glass
  3. TOP! Garnish with 3 coffee beans

 

Frozen Pina Colada

Ingredients:

50 ML BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA

37.5 ML COCONUT WATER

37.5 ML PINEAPPLE JUICE

1 CUP ICE

Method: 

  1. COMBINE! all ingredients in a blender
  2. BLEND! Add 1 cup of ice and blend until a slushy consistency forms
  3. SERVE! in a highball glass
  4. GARNISH! with a pineapple wedge and a cherry flag 

 

Jamun Mojito

Ingredients:

50 ML BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA

25 ML JAMUN FRUIT SYRUP*

20 ML LIME JUICE

4 TO 5 MINT LEAVES

GLASSWARE: HIGHBALL GLASS

GARNISH: MINT SPRIG

Method

Step I: BUILD! Bruise the basil leaves by clapping them between your palms, rub them on the rim of the glass and drop them in the highball glass

Step II: FILL! Pour jamun fruit syrup, lime juice and white rum in a glass with crushed ice

Step III:  TOP! Garnish with mint sprig and some more ice

*Jamun Fruit Syrup

40 Jamun Fruit

1 cup sugar

1⁄2 cup Water

Method:

  1. Deseed all Jamun fruit and place the fruit in a blender. Blend this smooth and strain the liquid.
  2. Next, add strained liquid into a pan, with 1⁄2 cup of water and sugar.
  3. Cook on slow flame for 20 mins.
  4. Allow to cool, refrigerate, and use as required.

 

Classic Daiquiri

Ingredients:

50 ML BACARDÍ CARTA BLANCA

25 ML LIME JUICE

2 TSP EXTRA FINE SUGAR

Method: 

  1. STIR! Place sugar and freshly pressed lime juice in a cocktail shaker and stir until the sugar has dissolved
  2. POUR! in the WHITE RUM and fill the shaker with half-cubed ice, followed by some half-crushed ice
  3. SHAKE! Place the lid on the shaker and shake vigorously until thoroughly chilled
  4. STRAIN! through a fine tea strainer into a chilled coupette. Garnish with a mint leaf

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

first published:March 06, 2023, 06:17 IST
last updated:March 06, 2023, 06:17 IST
