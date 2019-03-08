International Women's Day: 5 Luxurious & Affordable Escape Destinations For You & Your Girl Squad

Ladies, it is always a good idea to take a ‘girls only’ holiday. While we are often so engrossed in our busy schedules, a trip with the girls can be immensely therapeutic. What’s best than Women’s day to schedule a trip solo or with your girls and celebrate this day with style and self-pampering moments.The killer deals by Escapes Club can make your trip luxurious yet an affordable one. So if you ladies are all in a vacation mode and set to take a girls trip this women’s day, here is the list of five exotic places you can visit for a delightful experience:Is relaxing by the beachfront embracing the sunset your kinda vacation? If yes we have found a perfect place for you. For all you party lover and beach lovers, Goa is the final destination. The beautiful beaches on the South Goa, the enthralling nightlife, and the enthusiastic crowd all together has its own charisma. The Calangute Beach, the Arjuna Beach gives you some chill feels along with the some brilliant and blissful sunset boat trip. Well you can surely take yourself on a date on the river cruise. But u know what could add that spark to your trip? A stay at an exotic location with a perfect view. The beautiful resort Beleza by the Beach is just the place for you. It gives you exactly the experience you need. Right from the white sands of South Goa to the sparkling view of the Arabia Sea from every direction, the place offers some royal facilities making your trip a perfect getaway.We have always heard Bali being one of the most beautiful places to visit and it is often in ones checklist. Right from temples to beaches to water sports the place has it all. Bali is nature loving place and If you and your friend are big city people consider visiting Ubud. Ubud’s Tegallalang Rice Terraces offers some beautiful terraced landscape which has become famous for its scenic stopover. Places like Goa Gajah 'Elephant Cave', the Puri Saren Royal Palace, the Campuhan Ridge walk are all the tourist location that would give you goose bumps with its beauty. When it comes to accommodation the Ubud Raya Resort offers you an elegant yet a modern style. The resort gives you a breath-taking natural landscape and it's right near the Ubud Market sorted for all you shopaholic out here. The place has its very own private villa with a private pool just for you ladies. With the stunning amenities Bali offers hurry up and plan a trip to this beautiful resort in Bali.What's not to love about Thailand? It is the perfect getaway to go your own way and create some lifelong memories. Are there times when the adventurous streak rises in you and you feel like just picking your bags and going on a trip? Well Thailand has tons of adventures to satisfy your adventurous streak. For those interested in religious imagery and architecture Big Buddha will interest you especially during sunset . The Hin Ta and the Hin Yai popularly known as Grandma and Grandpa rocks is a really nature loving place to visit. Whether it's great food, exploring, or shopping, this city has the best of everything! Adding a bit of pampering at the end of a day hot-footing it around town, The Mai Samui Beach, Resort & Spa will help you relax in style. The iconic nights with Beachfront view, BBQ dinner with your girls will give you a perfect blend of fun, entertainment and a peaceful quiet time for all you travel bugs.For fashion lovers and trendsetters, nothing is more rejuvenating or exciting than heading to a gorgeous fashion capital like Singapore. Ever women loves shopping and Singapore is a home to fabulous retail outlets with young and enthusiastic designers offering their best. The Quality of work they offer is just marvellous. Singapore has never ending places to visit such as the Universal Studio’s, the Night Safari or wandering around the Gardens by the Bay. You can enjoy a view of overlooking the beautiful city and treat yourself in style at SQ Sofitel Singapore. This place offers to you a luxurious stay with all the hub places such as the Marina Bay, Satay street a brilliant chilling place and Passage New York ( a luxurious brand for women) at the nearest. SO Sofitel Singapore, ideally located in the heart of the city’s central business district. So hurry up and experience the culture and electric atmosphere of this sprawling metropolis in pure Sofitel style along with the brilliant food it offers on arrival.With mountains, beautiful colours and a unique culture, northern India is one of the most majestic destinations imaginable. Have you thought of spending your vacation in Maharajas – style? It does sound brilliant does it? A royal treatment on women’s day it is totally worth it and we surely deserve it. We all know how beautiful Rajasthan is. The Pink City Jaipur and the Royal City Udaipur not only bumps you up with its beauty. The alluring Lake Pichola, the City Palace, the Jag Mandir palace all built on the island of Lake Pichola gives you an exposure to some royal and beautiful architecture. When a stay in Udaipur, the place that would add to your Maharaja style living would be the Oberoi Udaivilas and Rajvilas. It just doubles up your feels and channel your inner express. Along with the beauty of these cities The Oberoi offers to you some pampering with spa, a private chauffeur and also come meditations and yoga for a relaxing stay. So when the sun is high, pack your bags and hop on to this incredible place.