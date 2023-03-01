Women are contributing to every field, from science to politics, and they are no more confined to their household routines these days. Along with the responsibilities of the family, women are doing great work in professional life as well. They also fulfill the responsibilities of the office very well and despite all the restrictions and challenges, move forward in their life. International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8 to acknowledge the dedication, hard work, and achievements of women in different fields.

To express your love and respect towards women, and to thank them for their achievements, you can make Women’s Day special for your mothers, sisters, partners, female friends and colleagues.

Here are 5 ideas to make the day special for the women in your life:

Give them gifts

If you really want to make Women’s Day special for your mother, friend, sister or wife, then you can start their day by giving them lovely gifts. You can either give them gifts made by you or buy something useful for them. Gift them something that could be memorable and heart-touching.

Allow leave from work

On this day, you should give rest to your mother, sister or wife from household work and take the responsibilities of the daily chores at home. For instance, you can prepare breakfast, lunch or dinner on this day, or you can make their favourite dishes too. At the office you may offer a special leave to your female colleagues or help them in their assignments to ease their workload.

Make plans for dinner together

If you are busy throughout the day, you can make the women in your life feel special by giving them a special treat. You can take them out for dinner or also invite the female friends of your wife, mother or sister for dinner. You can also take your friend or wife on a dinner date to their favourite restaurant.

Fulfill their wishes

You may fulfill their wishes. Try to know about what they need or if they have a dream to visit their favourite place, make plans for that. By doing this, you can make their day special.

Throw a party

You can also arrange a party for your mother or wife. You may invite their friends for lunch or dinner at home. Apart from this, you can also arrange a girl’s gang theme party.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here