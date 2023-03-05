International Women’s Day: Pamper Your Lady With These 3 Lip-Smacking Dessert Recipes

If you are looking forward to pamper your lady with something sweet and delicious, then look no further than these three lip-smacking dessert recipes. Whether you are celebrating a special occasion or simply want to show her how much you care, these desserts are sure to impress. From creamy chocolate mousse to healthy granola bars, each recipe is easy to make and bursting with flavour. So, put on your apron, grab your mixing bowls, and get ready to treat your lady to a dessert that she won’t forget. Here are three dessert recipes by Saurabh Singh Chandel, Executive Chef, Crowne Plaza Greater Noida that will make her heart skip a beat.

Chocolate Mousse

Ingredients

White Chocolate 100 GM

Amul Cream 100 GM

Milk 70 GM

Whip Cream 300 GM

Gelatin 20 GM

Dark Chocolate 20 GM

Method

Firstly measure all the ingredients

Take gelatin in a bowl and add water 3 times of the gelatin and mix it well. Cover it and place over double boiler or micro for 2mins.

For the ganache, take a bowl and put dark chocolate and cream together. Put it over a double boiler and stir it until it’s become smooth.

Take another bowl put fresh cream, milk, and chocolate, and mix it over a double boiler until it becomes thin, at last, add whip cream and mix it gently.

Add a ganache and mix it well. At the end add the gelatin and pour into the desired container and keep it in the fridge to set. When it is fixed completely, take out.

Garnish and serve

Baked Cheese Cake

Ingredients

Quark Cheese 250 GM

Break Fast Sugar 45 GM

Egg 1 NO

Curd 30 GM

Fresh Cream 30 GM

Refined Flour 5 GM

Custard Powder 5 GM

Method

Take a bowl and measure the cheese and breakfast sugar. Stir until the sugar gets dissolved.

Crack an egg and whisk it. Pour in the cheese and mix it. Then take another bowl and measure curd, fresh cream, and whisk once. Next, add maida and custard powder (add flavor according to the choice)

Take a mould and pour the batter and put in the oven at 165 degrees for 15 mins

Serve it chill

Also Read: International Women’s Day 2023: Prioritizing Women’s Sexual Pleasure And Desires

Healthy Granola Bar

Ingredients

Oats 55 GM

Melon Seed 10 GM

Pumpkin Seed 10 GM

Sunflower Seed 10 GM

Pistachio 8 GM

Almond Flakes 10 GM

Salt 1 GM

Brown Sugar 20 GM

Butter 13 GM

Maple Syrup 20 GM

Red Cherry 8 GM

Black Currant 8 GM

Method

Firstly measure the dry ingredients all together in a bowl.

After that take a sauce pan and measure maple syrup, butter and brown sugar. Then warm the pan on a flame until the butter melts, once the butter melts, add all the dry ingredients and stir for a couple of minutes.

After that take a desire shaped mould and fill the mixture and set it with the fingers. Bake at 250 degrees for 5 mins.

Once done, remove from the mould. Cool down and enjoy.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here