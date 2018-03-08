English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
International Women's Day: Female Stylists Behind Bollywood Star's Impeccable Looks
This International Women's Day, we take a look at female stylists behind the chic and flawless looks of Bollywood stars.
(Photo: (left to right) Allia Al Rufai/ Rhea Kapoor/ Sanjana Batra/ Instagram)
Long before Bollywood’s trend of hiring stylists to get that perfect look began, women in the Hindi film industry still managed to inspire generations with their flawless and distinctive style. Right from Vijyanthimala, Nargis, Madhubala to Hema Malini, Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit, (some of who later hired stylists), everyone had their fashion game spot on without having to consult it hire stylists.
But with the whole social media game coming into play and of all places, salons, airports and gyms becoming the paparazzi's favourite place to click stars, it became almost ‘mandatory’ for stars to look stylish and impeccable each time they stepped out. And although there isn’t any compulsion per se, with some stars still travelling sporting casuals and comfy attires, others, we believe take it as an opportunity to be clicked and featured.
Also, given that during film promotions and brand events, the producers and companies dole out a huge sum to promote their film and get ‘star power and influence’ to their brand respectively, it seems obvious that Hindi cinema artistes would want to look perfect during those times.
So, to get each day’s look in place, and to maintain that the stars were either setting trends or at least following them, artistes hired stylists.
And while they are innumerable stylists doing what they do best, on the occasion of International Women’s day, we take a look at women stylists who work tirelessly and endlessly to make sure the stars look flawless and sport chic and trendy garments, also making sure of no faux pas.
Take a look.
Shaleena Nathani
Credit: @Shaleena Nathani
We all know how flawless actress Deepika Padukone looks each time she makes an appearance. And although the diva was earlier styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania for the longest time, Deepika’s unique sense of style, experimental and bold fashion choices in the last couple of years should be credit to none other than Shaleena Nathani, who even travels with the star to make sure everything is in place.
Rhea Kapoor
Credit: @Rhea Kapoor
Rhea Kappor is the woman behind sister Sonam Kapoor’s evolution from an actress to a fashionista. Sonam’s uber stylish sartorial choices and chic looks are all thanks to Rhea. In fact, Rhea also styles several other stars including actor Fawad Khan and brother Harvardhan Kapoor.
Nitasha Gaurav
Credit: @Nitasha Gaurav
If you are in love with Ranveer Singh’s out-of-the-box and eccentric style, celebrity stylist Nitasha Gaurav is to be credit for it. Although in a previous interview to News18.com the stylist had said that all of Ranveer’s looks are an extension of her personal style and personality, we must give the stylist she credit for all the hardworking and ideation that goes behind putting the unconventional and quirky looks together.
Tanya Ghavri
Credit: @Tanya Ghavri
One of the most sought after stylists in Bollywood, Tanya’s long list of Bollywood clients include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karisma Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Aishwarya Rai, Neha Dhupia, Shraddha Kapoor among many others.
Ami Patel
Credit: @Ami Patel
A seasoned stylist, Ami is known for creating trend-setting looks for her celebrity clients. From Kangana’s bold and trendy looks, Priyanka’s killer fashion choices to Alia’s elegant and graceful public appearances, Ami works plays to the celebrities strengths each time she works with them.
Other celebrities that she styles include Athiya Shetty, Madhuri Dixit, Yami Gautam among others.
Allia Al Rufai
Credit: @Allia Al Rufai
If Anushka’s style and fashion choices are something that inspires you, then think of either interning with Allia al Rufai or try getting on the client list of this celebrity stylist. Power-dressing and trend setting looks are something that we know Allia to be a pro at.
Sanjana Batra
From Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s chic sarees with a twist to Parineeti Chopra’s complete style evolution, Sanjana is a pro at creating miming worthy looks.
