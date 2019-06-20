International Yoga Day 2019: 5 Asanas to Reduce Belly Fat
With the increase in commute time and long office hours, one rarely gets time to hit the gym. As a result, people get prone to an unhealthy lifestyle. If you are among those who yearn for a healthy living we bring yoga in your life which you can easily incorporate in your busy daily life. You don’t have to worry, we have got you covered. We bring to you a couple of yoga asanas that you could incorporate in your daily routine. It won’t only help you in reducing that stubborn belly fat but will also help you in relieving mental pressure.
So on International Yoga Day, here’s a list of 5 asanas that you could try within the comfort of your home:
Tadasana (Mountain Pose)
If want to lose that flabby stomach, then this is the warm-up that you need. This pose will help you to get ready for your yoga routine. Along with helping in shedding extra fat from different parts of the body, Tadasana also helps in increasing height.
Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)
Bhujangasana is considered one of the best asanas to get a flat stomach. It helps in strengthening and elongating the stomach. Along with that, it also increases flexibility and elevates mood. Some of the other benefits of Cobra Pose includes good blood circulation.
Bow Pose (Dhanurasana)
This pose helps in reducing belly fat effectively. Dhanurasana tones your thighs, ankles, chest and abdominal and also strengthens spinal cord. This pose also acts as a great stress buster.
Boat pose (Navasana)
If you want to develop those impressive six-pack abs, then this is the pose for you. Known for strengthening abdominal muscles, Navasana is great for building stamina and losing that extra belly fat.
Camel Pose (Ustrasana)
Camel pose effectively reduces fat from the stomach, thighs, arms and hips. This pose helps in shaping up the body without any rigorous workout. Other than this, it also helps in relieving mental stress.
