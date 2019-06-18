International Yoga Day 2019: 7 Bollywood Celebs Who Practice Yoga Regularly

The health benefits of yoga have been well-known to all. From keeping one fit and fine to giving an ever-glowing skin, Yoga has been a favourite of many Bollywood celebs, who swear by the Indian exercise to stay in shape.

As the world and the United Nations celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21, let us talk about the celebrities who practice yoga and have inspired many to pick it up.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Known for practising and endorsing yoga worldwide, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been a follower of yoga for years. She has also released a fitness DVD to promote the benefits of practising yoga asanas. Her favourite asana is the ‘Suryanamaskar’ that she practices daily morning.

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood’s bubbly girl Alia Bhatt has been another celebrity who practices yoga regularly. The actress is known to practice ‘Ashtanga Yoga’ at least two times in a week, which she also credits to be the key to her glowing skin and toned figure.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo has been known for her health and fitness even after being a mother. The Veere Di Wedding star is known to practice Surya Namaskar every day. In fact, she credited yoga with her successful bid at regaining ‘size zero’.

Amrita Arora

Actress Amrita Arora is another Bollywood celeb to swear by yoga for its health benefits. A fitness freak, Amrita often practices with either her sister Malaika Arora or her friend Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Malaika Arora

Malaika was introduced to yoga by Kareena Kapoor Khan and has now become a yoga enthusiast herself. Malaika makes sure to practice power yoga for a couple of hours every day. Her favourite yoga asana is the ‘Padmasana’ which can help in alleviating physical ailments.

Bhagyashree

Another Bollywood celeb to be a yoga enthusiast is Maine Pyaar Kiya actress Bhagyashree. The actress manages to look as radiant and young as she was in the 90s’, all thanks to her regular yoga meditation.

Jacqueline Fernandes

Housefull actress Jacqueline keeps practising yoga as and when she gets time. The actress calls yoga to be her favourite workout and keeps posting pictures on her Instagram to inspire her fans.

Other actors who love to practice yoga include Bipasha Basu, Nargis Fakhri, Sidharth Malhotra, Lara Dutta and Akshay Kumar.