International Yoga Day 2019 : Meet Celebrity Yoga Gurus Who Have Taught Many in Bollywood

Bollywood has been an ever-demanding industry when it comes to physical fitness and good physique. While the gym is a resort for most of the Bollywood celebs, more and more Bollywood celebs are switching to yoga to get their svelte body. As June 21st marks International Yoga Day, here’s a look at the celebrity trainers behind the successful icons of Bollywood actors:

Anushka Parwani

Celebrity yoga trainer Anushka Parwani has been a favourite of many Bollywood celebs. Anshuka started doing yoga as a kid practising under the supervision of her mother. She has trained many celebs including Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes, Amrita Arora, Tusshar Kapoor, Sonal Chauhan, Zareen Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi and Rakul Preet, among others.

Deanne Panday

Wife of Chikki Panday and sister-in-law of Chunky Pandey, Deanne Panday is one of the first few trainers who introduced antigravity yoga to Mumbai. Her client list includes celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Bobby Deol, Kunal Kapoor and Abhay Deol.

Payal Gidwani Tiwari

A certified instructor, Payal Gidwani has trained celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Jacqueline Fernandes, late Sridevi Kapoor, Rani Mukherji and many others. She gave up her career as an interior designer and decided to pursue a career in yoga.

Radhika Karle

A Master’s degree in Nutrition and Dietetics from Texas Woman’s University, Houston, Radhika Karle is an expert in the field of fitness as a nutritionist, personal trainer, yoga and Pilates instructor. Her celebrity clients include Sonam Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Kirthiga Reddy, Tanya Ghavri and Rhea Kapoor.

Deepika Mehta

After facing a near death rock climbing accident in 1997, when the doctors told Deepika Mehta that she would never walk again, the fitness expert found the age-old Indian discipline of Yoga. She helps Bollywood celebs achieve ultimate mind and body experiences with Ashtanga Yoga, diet and lifestyle advice. Her clients include Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, Vidya Balan, Lisa Haydon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Anupama Chopra, Neha Dhupia and Nimrat Kaur.

