4-min read

International Yoga Day 2019 : Meet Celebrity Yoga Gurus Who Have Taught Many in Bollywood

Here’s a look at the celebrity yoga trainers who are behind the successful fitness of Bollywood actors:

Trending Desk

Updated:June 21, 2019, 10:44 AM IST
International Yoga Day 2019 : Meet Celebrity Yoga Gurus Who Have Taught Many in Bollywood
Image: Instagram/ Deepika Mehta /Radhika Karle
Bollywood has been an ever-demanding industry when it comes to physical fitness and good physique. While the gym is a resort for most of the Bollywood celebs, more and more Bollywood celebs are switching to yoga to get their svelte body. As June 21st marks International Yoga Day, here’s a look at the celebrity trainers behind the successful icons of Bollywood actors:

Anushka Parwani

Celebrity yoga trainer Anushka Parwani has been a favourite of many Bollywood celebs. Anshuka started doing yoga as a kid practising under the supervision of her mother. She has trained many celebs including Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes, Amrita Arora, Tusshar Kapoor, Sonal Chauhan, Zareen Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi and Rakul Preet, among others.

Deanne Panday

Wife of Chikki Panday and sister-in-law of Chunky Pandey, Deanne Panday is one of the first few trainers who introduced antigravity yoga to Mumbai. Her client list includes celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Bobby Deol, Kunal Kapoor and Abhay Deol.

Payal Gidwani Tiwari

A certified instructor, Payal Gidwani has trained celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Jacqueline Fernandes, late Sridevi Kapoor, Rani Mukherji and many others. She gave up her career as an interior designer and decided to pursue a career in yoga.

View this post on Instagram

YOGA is a centuries-old practice that combines physical exercise, meditation, and breathing techniques, Yoga helps in developing wellness of mind and body. It is a practice that naturally moves the focus of your body to self-awareness, inner healing, and better health. #yoga has been found to assist in better aging, through increased flexibility achieved through low-impact stretches and exercises. Regular strength training with yoga offers to minimize the muscle loss that occurs as we age and also helps keep bones strong. #yogini #yogaeverydamnday #yogaforwomen #40plus #womenin40s #musclestrength #yogameditation #asana #yogaposes #benefitsofyoga #yogalife #yogalifestyle #yogaexpert #payalgidwanitiwari #mumbaiyoga

A post shared by Payal Gidwani (@payalmanish_yoga) on

Radhika Karle

A Master’s degree in Nutrition and Dietetics from Texas Woman’s University, Houston, Radhika Karle is an expert in the field of fitness as a nutritionist, personal trainer, yoga and Pilates instructor. Her celebrity clients include Sonam Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Kirthiga Reddy, Tanya Ghavri and Rhea Kapoor.

Deepika Mehta

After facing a near death rock climbing accident in 1997, when the doctors told Deepika Mehta that she would never walk again, the fitness expert found the age-old Indian discipline of Yoga. She helps Bollywood celebs achieve ultimate mind and body experiences with Ashtanga Yoga, diet and lifestyle advice. Her clients include Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, Vidya Balan, Lisa Haydon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Anupama Chopra, Neha Dhupia and Nimrat Kaur.

View this post on Instagram

So proud of all the Ashtanga practitioners who turned up in full force to practice with Guruji, @sharathjoisr this morning. When I first started Ashtanga Yoga and went to Mysore, it was not considered a cool practice by Indians ,was considered only for the weak, sick or old.. and there was hardly any Indians practicing, and when I told my family back then in 2001 that I wanted to be a yoga teacher, they thought I had gone mad!!!!.. Back then in Mysore there were mostly westerners practicing and a handful of Indians. This morning to see a room full of enthusiastic Indian practitioners in the room, practicing with full gusto, made me so emotional.❤️😍 . Hope the numbers keep increasing.💪🏽🇮🇳 Once again all you guys who showed up this morning, I’m proud of you, you guys did a great job!!!!👍🏼❤️🙏🏻 . See you once again on the mat tomorrow morning.🔱💪🏽🕉 . Thx once again to @truebayindia for making this happen.

A post shared by Deepika Mehta (@deepikamehtayoga) on

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

