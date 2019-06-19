International Yoga Day 2019: Mouni Roy Gives Major Fitness Goals with Pincha Mayurasana

TV and film actress has already proved her worth with her looks and acting. After excelling in both the fields, it seems like Gold actress Mouni will soon be adding another feather to her hat. The actress, who made her TV debut with the hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, has shared a glimpse from her yoga session ahead of International Yoga Day, which will be celebrated on June 21.

The actress has shared a video from her Yoga session, where she can be seen pulling a yoga asana. Known as Pincha Mayurasana, the yoga pose doesn’t seem to be an easy feat.

In the video, Mouni can be seen standing on her head while balancing herself against a mirror on the wall. Mouni shared the picture from her Wednesday yoga class with the caption, “पिंच मयूरासना #alilbiterryday #workinprogress Voice over by @rahul.p.patel”

However, this is not the first time Mouni has pulled a yoga asana with her ease. While she shared a video of Surya Namaskar on Tuesday, June 18, Mouni shared her first picture doing a Yoga asana on Sunday, June 16.

Not just Mouni Roya, but many other celebs such as Shilpa Shetty, Vidya Malvade, Malaika Arora, Pooja Batra and others are taking to the internet to share their interest in yoga ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21.

On the work front, Mouni will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra where she will be essaying a negative role. She was last seen in John Abraham starrer RAW—Romeo Akbar Walter.