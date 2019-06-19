International Yoga Day 2019: Songs You Need to Add to Your Yoga Playlist

In India, Yoga is mostly associated with Mantras. More often than not people wonder whether Yoga can be practised with music or not. Well, that's debatable, because some people feel that practising yoga with music takes the essence from traditional yoga.

While some people feel that music is necessary for relaxation. So, It's totally your call whether you want to play music or not. However, listening to music during yoga pushes a person to work harder and can even help one to get into a flow.

So if you are one of those people who need music for inspiration, then here’s a list of songs that you can incorporate in your yoga playlist this Yoga Day:

• Your Love (Instrumental) by Sol Rising:

https://open.spotify.com/track/2yKN3lPy2CMqKIqIrNt03e

This song is the best for people who want upbeat music. It has a refreshing vibe throughout the song. This song is from the album 'The Chillout Sessions"

• Reverie by Ikson:

https://open.spotify.com/track/3yh1jVM8xk5JgWX9bDIOzS

If you are a kind of person who needs to get into the flow for meditation, then this is the song for you. Having a variation of beats, it can help you to kick start your yoga routine.

• We move Lightly by Dustin O'Halloran:

https://open.spotify.com/track/2pG5BfNnYLOfo4D4GIhm8f

From album 'Lumiere', this Dustin O'Halloran song is very soothing. Instruments like piano and violin make the song more yoga appropriate. This music was also featured in motion picture 'Like Crazy'

• Orange Sky by Alexi Murdoch:

https://open.spotify.com/track/0Y1fueUFu8jQtUxdUmOojf

Released in 2006, this indie song is still one of the most relaxing songs. Even though this song has lyrics, one can listen to it one wants to feel stress-free.

• Sublime by Tim Schaufert and Shwin:

https://open.spotify.com/track/5cUdZmsHaSt7LzAY97Qjm0

Featuring Shwin, this song was released in 2017. This song starts on a low beat with violins in the background. However, as the song progresses the tone changes a bit, which makes the whole experience vibe.