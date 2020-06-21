Take the pledge to vote

International Yoga Day 2020: Wishes and WhatsApp Messages to Share with Your Friends

With COVID-19 pandemic continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, the UN, keeping in mind social distancing measures, has adopted 'Yoga for Health – Yoga at Home' as this year's theme.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 21, 2020, 4:59 AM IST
International Yoga Day 2020: Wishes and WhatsApp Messages to Share with Your Friends
Since its inception in the year 2015, June 21 is celebrated as International Yoga Day in different parts of the world. The idea of International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, on 27 September 2014. The United Nations declared June 21 as the International Yoga Day on December 11, 2014.

With COVID-19 pandemic continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, the UN, keeping in mind social distancing measures, has adopted 'Yoga for Health – Yoga at Home' as this year's theme.

Here are 10 quotes on yoga to boost you.

1. Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self ― The Bhagavad Gita

2. When you inhale, you are taking the strength from God. When you exhale, it represents the service you are giving to the world. – BKS Iyengar

3. The yoga pose you avoid the most you need the most - Anonymous

4. Yoga is 99% practice and 1% theory - Sri Krishna Pattabhi Jois

5. Yoga is the dance of every cell with the music of every breath that creates inner serenity and harmony – Debasish Mridha

6. Yoga happens beyond the mat, anything you do with attention to how you feel is doing yoga – Anonymous

7. Yoga is not a religion. It is a science, science of well-being, science of youthfulness, science of integrating body, mind, and soul – Amit Ray

8. When you listen to yourself, everything comes naturally. It comes from inside, like a kind of will to do something. Try to be sensitive. That is yoga – Petri Raisanen

9. Yoga does not always cure stress. It neutralizes it through increasing awareness and by changing self-perception – Debasish Mridha

10. Misery, like yoga, is not a competitive sport – Matt Haig

